Sofia Vergara’s Legs Are To Die For In Stunning Throwback Photo

Sofia Vergara is celebrating her son’s birthday this week, and like many other moms, she took to social media to share a sweet throwback photo from when he was a little boy in honor of his special day.

In the photograph, Sofia is seen lying on a bed in a dark blue outfit, which showcased her impressive legs. Vergara’s long, lean stems are a golden bronze and are likely the envy of all of her followers.

The Modern Family actress’ ensemble in the photo also puts her curvy hips, tiny waist, and toned arms on display, but perhaps the most highlighted part of the picture is how happy she looks to be snuggled up to her little boy.

Sofia wore a bright and beaming smile on her face as her son wrapped his arms around her and gave her a huge hug as he wore his own smile.

In the caption of the sweet snap, Vergara wishes her son a happy birthday and even added a video of him celebrating in another slide. In the video, he blows out his candles as he looks up at his mother, who is filming the event. Others are also seated around the table with him to celebrate.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sofia also delighted her followers last week when she shared an epic throwback photo of herself wearing a skimpy little thong bikini, and Instagram went wild over the pictures.

“If only we all aged like you we would not be terrified of getting old!” one fan told Sofia in the comment section of the bikini post.

Of course, Sofia works hard to keep her figure looking much like it did when she was younger. Vergara previously told Shape that exercise has become a big part of her routine.

“I try to keep it fun. I try and put a little bit of levity in it, but at the same time, I don’t sacrifice the work. We may goof around and stuff, but we’re definitely going to goof around while we’re working,” the actress told the magazine.

“I do bigger movements. If we’re going to do a lunge, we’re probably going to add an upper body component to it, like a lunge with a wood chop, a side lunge with a wood chop, or a rear lunge with a lateral raise,” Sofia Vergara added of the time she dedicates to working out in the gym.