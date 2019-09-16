Jeffrey Epstein’s Victims Denied Compensation From Federal Government

The alleged suicide of convicted sex offender and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein has made things difficult for some of his accusers, especially considering he created a will just two days before his death. CNBC reports that the situation for his previous victims isn’t getting any easier, either, as a federal judge in Florida ruled Monday that they will not receive monetary damages from the United States government.

In addition to denying victims these damages, which they wanted due to the failure of federal prosecutors to inform them of the wealthy financier’s lenient non-prosecution deal for his 2008 charges of soliciting and procuring prostitution from a minor, Judge Kenneth Marra also denied their request for their lawyer fees to be paid by the government.

According to one woman’s attorney, Paul Cassell, the victims are not taking the defeat lying down and are considering an appeal.

“We are disappointed that no remedy will be awarded for the proven violation of the victims’ rights that the government caused in this case,” he said.

Per KTLA, the victims sued the Justice Department in 2008 over their handling of Epstein’s plea negotiations. Even after Epstein paid financial settlements to victims and completed his 13-month stint, they maintained that prosecutors violated the federal Crime Victims’ Rights Act.

Marra reportedly said that victims could “take solace” in knowing that their actions led to the shortcomings of the Justice Department’s handling of the Epstein investigation, the attention drawn to the Crime Victims’ Rights Act, and the federal prosecution brought against the wealthy financier in July.

According to Marra, the victims “likely” played a role in the federal charges against Epstein before his death.

“It has also resulted in the United States Department of Justice acknowledging its shortcomings in dealing with crime victims, and its promise to better train its prosecutors regarding the rights of victims under the CVRA in the future,” he wrote in the 15-page ruling.

Whistleblowers said they feared the lab helped Epstein shield himself with his relationships with prestigious institutions—and that they believed a cover-up was ongoing. pic.twitter.com/4Mi4FZoc01 — Ronan Farrow (@RonanFarrow) September 7, 2019

Loading...

Per The Inquisitr, the Epstein case remains shrouded in mystery as the source of his wealth is still unclear. Podcaster Eric Weinstein, who is also managing director of Thiel Capital, drew attention to this in a recent Twitter thread in which he highlighted that the focus on Epstein’s sexual assault charges has failed to reveal where he obtained his money. He also claimed that Epstein had a secretive office in Manhattan that may yield clues.