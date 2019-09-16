Nicole Scherzinger’s Instagram Hacked With Nude Post Advertising Her ‘Sex Tape’

Nicole Scherzinger’s Instagram account appears to have been hacked. The former Pussycat Doll and reality judge made The Sun‘s headlines for weekend social media activity that clearly saw the 41-year-old a victim of some hacker activity. Fans following Nicole on Instagram likely had a shock checking her feed over the weekend, with a photo that appeared to show Nicole nude greeting them. The image itself appeared to be somewhat poorly-done, with the star’s head superimposed on a fully nude and female body – fans would likely argue that the hacker evidence was visible from the get-go.

As The Sun reports, Nicole’s photo appeared with text.

“Go to my Story > Swipe UP > DOWNLOAD a FREE App > releasing my full SEX Tape at 5,000 Downloads!”

As to the image, it was a full-frontal woman displaying her chest and her nether regions. Emoji had been placed around the woman’s lower half, with fans seeing lips, a tongue, and water droplets. A quick look at Nicole’s Instagram today shows the image to have been removed – as The Sun reports, the image was gone within half an hour of going live.

This wouldn’t be the first risky social media headline that Nicole has made, though. Earlier this year, a video showing her in bed with ex-boyfriend Lewis Hamilton was leaked online. Given that the video included another major celebrity and the couple in a raunchy scenario, it did acquire a lot of views.

Celebrity hacking scandals seem to be a major deal. Earlier this year, actress Bella Thorne claimed that a hacker was threatening to release nude photos of her online. The 21-year-old appeared to take matters into her own hands, though, with the star bravely taking to social media and self-posting topless images of herself. As The Inquisitr reported, Bella then found herself slammed by Hollywood heavyweight Whoopi Goldberg.

As to celebrity sex tapes, that’s a different story. Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton may have moved on from their respective pasts, but they are often remembered for their previously released sex tapes. Former Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham doesn’t quite fall into the amateur sex tape category – the 28-year-old’s tapes are more of a pornographic and professional nature.

Nicole seems to have bounced back from her moment just fine, though. The star has updated her account with stunning snaps of herself in chic gowns since the incident, although her fans are likely talking about the whole thing.

