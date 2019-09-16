‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Tweets Photo Of Positive Pregnancy Test, Twitter Reacts

Fans aren't happy about the post.

Jenelle Evans upset her Twitter fans and followers with a post shared on Saturday, September 14.

Following weeks of pregnancy rumors, which the Teen Mom 2 cast member recently credited to a slight weight gain, Evans took to her Twitter page and shared a photo of a positive pregnancy test.

“She’s pregnant!” Evans wrote in the caption of her photo, which also included a link to a Life & Style magazine article about celebrities who are expecting babies in 2019.

According to a report from Pop Culture, Evans’ tweet confused a number of her online audience members, many of whom believed she was announcing her own pregnancy. As one person said, the last thing Evans needs is another child and accused her and her husband, David Eason, of being “immature, irrational, out of control,” and “abusive.”

The Twitter user even suggested that their heart was breaking for Evans’ child and encouraged the former reality star to give it up for adoption.

Meanwhile, another fan asked Evans why she would even consider letting Eason get her pregnant when he is allegedly unemployed. As the fan explained, Eason seems to only have money because he married the former reality star, who once made a pretty large salary as she appeared on the MTV reality show.

“You can’t even take care of the kids you got what the hell is wrong with you?” another fan asked. “You’re having another baby from a sicko and dog killer that dog poor dog he killed Nugget is gonna haunt him beware.”

Loading...

Over the past few months, Evans has been facing pregnancy rumors due to her growing size. While the mother of three was once focused on her frame and worked out frequently, she is now much bigger than she’s been in recent years and because of that, many have grown convinced that she is expecting.

Evans and Eason’s marriage has been under fire for the past several months due to Eason’s recent admission about killing their family dog, Nugget. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Eason opened up about his decision to shoot the animal during an interview with People magazine, explaining that he did so because he felt that his daughter, Ensley, was in danger with it around.

As Teen Mom 2 fans will recall, Eason shared a video of Nugget nipping at Ensley’s face earlier this year just after Nugget’s death was confirmed.

Teen Mom 2 Season 9B airs Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.