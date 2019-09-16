‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Earns Rave Reviews From Fans With Stunning New Selfie

Kailyn Lowry’s latest Instagram share is causing an uproar on social media.

As those who follow the Teen Mom 2 star on Instagram know, the mother of three does not post on the platform as much as some of her other co-stars, though she does frequently share links and other things on her Instagram stories on a regular basis. This means that when she does share a post with fans on her page, it usually earns her a ton of attention from her 3.8 million followers.

In the beautiful new post, Kailyn is all smiles for the photo op as she looks off into the distance. The mother of three rocks a face full of makeup in the shot that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, highlighter, blush, and lipgloss. Lowry wears her long, blond locks down and straight while donning a v-neck black shirt. She completes the look with a necklace that reads “ILL,” which stands for the first letter of each of her kids’ names — Isaac, Lincoln, and Lux.

In the caption of the image, Kailyn tells fans that being a mom is the best thing that ever happened to her, noting that her kids are her whole world. She then goes on to promote a jewelry company that specializes in custom necklaces while offering a promo code to anyone who is interested in doing a little bit of shopping.

The post has only been live on the reality star’s account for a short time but it’s earning her a ton of attention from fans with more than 78,000 likes in addition to 5,300-plus comments. Some followers commented on the photo to let Kailyn know that she looks amazing while countless others entered the contest. A few more just chimed in to let her know that they are big fans of the show.

“These are so cute with the boys initials,” one fan commented.

“This is such a Gorgeous Picture of you kail and YES being a mom has its trying times BUT all the precious memories,love,laughter and Joy they bring way outways any of the Trying times and You are a great Mama to your Babies,” another follower wrote.

“Yessssss i really really love it,” another commented with a series of heart-eye emoji.

Earlier this month, The Inquisitr shared that Lowry shared a rare photo with her son, Isaac. In the shot, Kailyn rocks an all-black look while putting her arms on her son’s shoulders as they both look off into the ocean. That shot garnered a ton of attention with over 160,000 likes and 600-plus comments.

Fans can keep up with Kailyn by giving her a follow on Instagram.