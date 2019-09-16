‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Earns Rave Reviews From Fans With Stunning New Selfie

Kailyn Lowry’s latest Instagram share is causing an uproar on social media.
As those who follow the Teen Mom 2 star on Instagram know, the mother of three does not post on the platform as much as some of her other co-stars, though she does frequently share links and other things on her Instagram stories on a regular basis. This means that when she does share a post with fans on her page, it usually earns her a ton of attention from her 3.8 million followers.
In the beautiful new post, Kailyn is all smiles for the photo op as she looks off into the distance. The mother of three rocks a face full of makeup in the shot that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, highlighter, blush, and lipgloss. Lowry wears her long, blond locks down and straight while donning a v-neck black shirt. She completes the look with a necklace that reads “ILL,” which stands for the first letter of each of her kids’ names — Isaac, Lincoln, and Lux.
In the caption of the image, Kailyn tells fans that being a mom is the best thing that ever happened to her, noting that her kids are her whole world. She then goes on to promote a jewelry company that specializes in custom necklaces while offering a promo code to anyone who is interested in doing a little bit of shopping.
View this post on Instagram
Being a mom to my precious babies is the most joyful thing that ever happened to me. They are my whole world. Of course, the journey isn’t all sunshine and rainbows but with them by my side, every second is totally worth it. So to honor my precious babies, I customized my meaningful @danasengjewelry necklace with their initials (I, L, L) and I've been wearing and cherishing it everyday. I receive tons of questions and compliments about my precious @danasengjewelry necklace, so I've teamed up with @danasengjewelry brand to gift 2 lucky ladies the chance to win 2 (14k gold) single initial necklaces, with your choice of initial to represent one important thing that you love and cherish! You more than deserve this ladies! To enter: 1. Follow both @danasengjewelry + @kaillowry 2. Like the giveaway photo 3. Tag friends who'd love this piece Giveaway ends in 48 hours and is open worldwide! Winners will be announced shortly after the giveaway closes. Good luck, Ladies! Photo: @pariahmediagroup Hair: @nick_labush and @potheadhaircare Makeup: @zboner_makeup
The post has only been live on the reality star’s account for a short time but it’s earning her a ton of attention from fans with more than 78,000 likes in addition to 5,300-plus comments. Some followers commented on the photo to let Kailyn know that she looks amazing while countless others entered the contest. A few more just chimed in to let her know that they are big fans of the show.
“These are so cute with the boys initials,” one fan commented.
“This is such a Gorgeous Picture of you kail and YES being a mom has its trying times BUT all the precious memories,love,laughter and Joy they bring way outways any of the Trying times and You are a great Mama to your Babies,” another follower wrote.
“Yessssss i really really love it,” another commented with a series of heart-eye emoji.
View this post on Instagram
The boy who made me M O M ???? @isaacelliottr is compassionate & smart but don’t let that fool you. This boy has a fire in him. & he can eavesdrop like a spy ???? just a little appreciation post while he’s at his dad’s. Hoping he kicks this weeks ass at school & has a great start to 4th grade ???? photo x @natalietoccophotography
Earlier this month, The Inquisitr shared that Lowry shared a rare photo with her son, Isaac. In the shot, Kailyn rocks an all-black look while putting her arms on her son’s shoulders as they both look off into the ocean. That shot garnered a ton of attention with over 160,000 likes and 600-plus comments.
Fans can keep up with Kailyn by giving her a follow on Instagram.