Kourtney Kardashian Trades In Her Bikini For Sexy Suit To Appear On ‘The Real’

Kourtney Kardashian spent the better part of the weekend in an array of skimpy bikinis, as she paraded around on her Instagram account and story in tiny two-pieces. However, on Monday it was business as usual for the reality star, who appeared on the female powered talk show, The Real, to help them kick off the Season 6 premiere.

In her latest Instagram photo, Kourtney is seen sporting a pair of black slacks and a matching suit coat. Underneath she wore a low cut black top, which flaunted her ample cleavage.

Kardashian had her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back and around her shoulders while she posed with her hands in her pockets and gave a serious look into the camera.

Kourt also rocked a full face of makeup in the snap, which included darkened eyebrows, bright eyes, long lashes, and a bronzed glow. She also added pink blush on her cheeks, shimmering highlighter on her face, and a light pink color on her lips to complete her glam look.

In the caption of the photo, Kardashian reveals her excitement to see her close friend and The Real co-host, Adrienne Bailon, whom many fans may remember used to date her Kourtney’s brother, Rob.

During her time on The Real, Kourtney was asked whether the rumors of her leaving Keeping Up with the Kardashians were true, and she revealed that she has considered stepping away from the wildly popular series in the past, but that she is currently happy filming the show with her sisters and mother.

“Every day is different. I definitely have my moments…cause I mean life is short,” Kourt explained as Adrienne told her that people don’t want her to leave and love to watch her “tell it like it is.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kourtney may have been in a bikini for much of the weekend, but on Friday night she was seen hanging out with her sister Khloe Kardashian’s former boyfriend, rapper French Montana.

The pair were seen hitting up mutual friend Steph Shepherd’s birthday party together and later took the party to another location, where they hung out until late in the night.

The sighting is interesting, because last year rumors swirled that Kourtney and French were spotted getting a bit too close for Khloe’s liking, which caused some tension between the sisters.

