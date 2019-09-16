Lil’ Kim & Rihanna Fans Go Crazy After Fierce Photo From Diamond Ball Is Shared

Lil’ Kim has been making several appearances during New York Fashion Week and it hasn’t gone unnoticed.

The “How Many Licks?” hitmaker attended Rihanna’s Diamond Ball and posed in a fierce photo with her, which their fans are loving.

“We need a collab w/ you & RiRi on “9”,” one user wrote.

“GRAMMY. ICONIC. LEGENDARY. QUEENS.,” another shared.

“Wowwwwww we need that collab record!” a third mentioned.

“2 Queens,” a fourth fan insisted.

“Look at my girls! Kim we’re gonna need a @badgalriri collab in the works really soon,” a fifth follower commented.

The post racked up more than 30,000 likes within an hour, proving to be popular with her followers.

In the photo, Rihanna is stood behind Kim wearing a silver gown. She has one hand on her hip and the other raised. Being the fashion icon that she is, she has on small-framed sunglasses and hoop earrings. She is rocking a red lip while owning her hair tied back. Kim, on the other hand, has her dark long locks straightened and is wearing a dark green garment. They are both serving strong looks directly to the camera, showing who are the “bad” girls at the event, like she stated in her caption.

Lil’ Kim was recently photographed with “Always On Time” songstress Ashanti which fans were also very happy to see, per The Inquisitr.

While doing press on the night of her 5th Annual Diamond Ball, Rihanna mentioned who she wants to collaborate with in the future, which The Inquisitr reported.

“Lizzo is on the top of my list. Gwen Stefani. I LOVE Cardi B and of course, a ton of guys,” the “Don’t Stop The Music” mogul revealed.

Loading...

Throughout her career, Rihanna has dominated the charts. According to Billboard, she has achieved 14 No. 1 singles, 31 top 10 hits, and a total of 61 songs on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100, making her one of music’s most successful acts.

Her eighth studio album, Anti, was released in 2016 and has kept fans waiting for more since.

As for Lil’ Kim, she has left her audience waiting even longer. Her last studio album, The Naked Truth, was released in 2005, 14 years ago. Bustle revealed earlier this year that she would release her upcoming record, 9, in July. However, that didn’t go to plan.

Despite no new album just yet, she did star in her own reality show, Girls Cruise, this summer alongside Mya and TLC’s Chilli, which aired on VH1.

To keep up with Lil’ Kim and Rihanna, follow their Instagram accounts.