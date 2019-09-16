Bebe Rexha Twerking On A Private Jet Is So Mesmerizing, It’s Kind Of Worth A Look

Twerking is definitely a skill. The popular dance move has been attempted by countless celebrities, but only a select few seem to have mastered the art. Singer Bebe Rexha appears to have joined the list of famous faces who have absolutely nailed the perfect twerk, with a new video landing on the 30-year-old’s Instagram today proving it.

Bebe’s video showed her enjoying the perks of a private jet – this rising star might not be a Kardashian-Jenner, but she’s earned herself the A-List status that affords luxury travel methods. This video wasn’t about the cream-colored and leather seats, though. Bebe had gone into full twerking mode with loud rap music appearing to give her the impetus to move, with the star herself working her entire body to the music. Bebe had been shot from behind, with her position in front of two airplane seats appearing to frame her perfectly. As to the moves themselves, fans would likely agree that they were somewhat mesmerizing.

Bebe appeared clad in a low-key way, though. While twerking lovers such as Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion will rock the riskiest of wardrobes to deliver their moves, Bebe didn’t seem to have opted for anything near a thong. The star was outfitted in a black-and-white athleisurewear outfit, with hints of her back being the only skin visible.

A fun and cheeky caption from Bebe played on a popular culture phrase, although it did seem particularly geared to her rear.

The video quickly proved popular, racking up over 212,000 likes and 397,000 views in under one hour. The same time frame brought 3,000 fans into the post’s comments section.

Bebe has been making headlines for accepting herself the way she is – as The Inquisitr reported earlier this year, the singer was body-shamed on social media. That said, with superstar Demi Lovato wading in to defend Bebe as a troll left cruel remarks, it looked like Bebe won that one.

Speaking to PopCulture earlier this year, Bebe revealed her inner thought process.

“I think the mental shift happened for me when I kind of got to a dark point of not loving myself, and feeling like I wasn’t good enough, and trying to fit the mold. And after a certain time, it gets to your head. And you want to be loved by people, but if you don’t love yourself and you say mean things to yourself, then it’s like, what’s the point?” she told the media outlet.

It looks like Bebe is going places. Fans wishing to see more of the star should follow her Instagram.