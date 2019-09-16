Ashley Alexiss Spills Out Of Micro Black Lingerie Top & Instagram Will Never Be The Same

Ashley Alexiss is breaking the internet with another killer shot.

The curvy model certainly knows how to garner attention on her Instagram page and she regularly leaves little to be desired in a number of NSFW outfits ranging from bikinis to lingerie to crop tops and everything else in-between. The stunner boasts a following of over 1.8 million on Instagram alone and each and every post that she shares with fans earns her rave reviews. In her most recent social media share, Alexiss leaves pretty much nothing to the imagination.

In the gorgeous new shot, Alexiss bends over while she poses in front of a white colored background. She is all smiles for the while donning a face full of makeup including eyeliner, mascara, blush, and lipgloss. She wears her long, blond-dyed locks down and curled as the hair flows at her shoulders. And while her face and hair look like a million bucks, it’s her insane figure that really has fans taking.

In the shot, the model leans forward and puts on a busty display in a lacy black lingerie top that barely contains her chest, offering her social media followers generous views of cleavage. The tiny bottoms are just as sexy as the top and Ashley’s legs are also on display in the gorgeous photo. Since the post went live on her account, it’s earned the stunner a ton of attention from fans with over 14,000 likes in addition to 270-plus comments.

Some of Alexiss’ followers commented on the image to gush over her figure while countless others applauded her for her message about body-positivity. A few other fans had no words for the jaw-dropping post and commented with emoji instead.

“Can’t believe in 2019 we are still discussing this. Makes me a little sad… but thank you for continuing to talk about it. For my wife and daughters… thank you!,” one follower wrote.

“You are so beautiful lady,” another Instagram user raved.

“You’re just a stunning woman,” one more fan chimed in.

Over the past few days, the model has been sharing a ton of photos for fans both on her Instagram feed as well as on her Instagram stories. Earlier today, The Inquisitr shared that Alexiss put on yet another sexy display in a sports bra test challenge. In the post, the model shared side-by-side photos of herself trying on two different sports bras and once again rocking plenty of cleavage. She recommended the Shefit bra to followers and even gave fans a discount code to make the purchase.

Fans can keep up with Ashley by giving her a follow on Instagram.