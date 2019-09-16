NFL Rumors: Antonio Brown Could Face New Trouble As Second Sexual Misconduct Accuser Comes Forward

Antonio Brown is still facing an NFL suspension after being hit with a sexual assault lawsuit, and now the league could have a new claim to investigate.

As The Inquisitr reported, Brown has been accused of sexual assault and rape by Britney Taylor, a former college friend who worked with the New England Patriots wide receiver as a personal trainer. On Monday, Sports Illustrated published an account from another woman who claimed that Brown acted in a sexually inappropriate manner with her as she was working in his Pittsburgh home to paint a mural for him.

The unnamed woman said that Brown made sexual advances and exposed his penis, an unwanted advance.

“He was flirty with me, but I paid him no mind because I was there on business. Plus, I had already seen him with multiple girls in the short time I was with him,” the accuser said.

“I was about 40 percent done on the second day, and I’m on my knees painting the bottom, and he walks up to me butt-ass naked, with a hand cloth covering his [penis] and starts having a conversation with me.”

The woman said that she kept her cool and continued painting, ignoring his aggressive advances. The relationship “ended abruptly” after that, the woman said. Brown paid the woman $1,000 for the two days of work she did at his home, but never ended up paying the $700 that he purchased at a charity auction in June 2017, when he first met the artist.

The woman said she is not filing lawsuit or seeking damages against Brown, but wanted to speak out because she was bothered by his behavior toward her.

Antonio Brown denied the allegation, and has said that he and Britney Taylor had a consensual sexual relationship.

Others have spoken out about Brown’s treatment of women. Larry Moss Jr., Brown’s former stepfather, told USA Today Sports that Brown has always felt free to treat women as objects.

Loading...

“I know he’s very abusive to women,” Moss said. “As far as just raping somebody, (Brown) just feels like he can have whatever he wants. He’s just empowered that way. So it doesn’t surprise me that this kind of allegation came out about him.”

Patriots WR Antonio Brown was accused of sexual misconduct by a second woman, according to @RobertKlemko pic.twitter.com/r2AB3fElgz — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 16, 2019

The new allegations comes as Brown’s first accuser is set to meet with NFL officials investigating the claims against him. She was schedule to meet with officials on Monday, though it is not clear what punishment the league may be considering. Commissioner Roger Goodell has wide latitude to fine or suspend players under the league’s personal conduct policies.