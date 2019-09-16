Lindsay Lohan Rocks See-Through Dress, Sends Instagram Into A Meltdown About ‘Xanax’

Lindsay Lohan took to her Instagram account on Monday and shared a brand new racy update with her fans, who were delighted to see LiLo looking stylish in the photo.

In the sexy snapshot, Lohan rocked a very short aqua blue dress that boasted sequins and a see-through element. The dress showed off Lindsay’s tiny waist, long, lean legs, toned arms, and gave her followers a small peek at her bare chest underneath.

The actress had her long, red hair pulled back into a ponytail behind her head and left out a few strands to frame her face. She also sported a natural makeup look, which included darkened eyebrows, a shimmering glow on her face, pink blush on her cheeks, and a light pink color on her lips.

Lohan snapped the selfie in front of a clothing rack as she held her phone up to get a good angle in the mirror. She also asked her followers in the caption of the picture if they liked the look, which she was considering wearing on The Masked Singer Australia, where she is currently working as a panelist.

Of course, Lohan’s loyal fans took to the comment section to weigh in with their opinions about the gown, but many decided to comment on Lindsay’s upcoming single, “Xanax,” instead, begging her to drop the song already after she gave her fans a preview of it last month.

“I would like you to drop xanax more but yeah yeah,” one follower told Lohan on Instagram.

“Drop the single,” another fan stated in the comment section.

“We need xanax!!!” one social media user posted.

“Give us Xanax,” another demanded.

“Need xanax,” one of Lindsay’s followers stated.

“RELEASE XANAX,” another comment read.

“XANAXXXXX,” one social media comment simply stated.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lindsay recently shared some clips of the song on social media as she was seen in a video dancing to the tune, which her followers deemed a “bop.”

“I don’t like the parties in L.A. I go home in a bad mood, pass out, wake up alone. Just to do it all over again,” Lindsay is heard singing.

“I can’t be in this club. It’s too crowded and I’m f*cked. Ain’t nobody here for love, ain’t nobody care about us. I got social anxiety, but you’re like Xanax to me. Social anxiety, when you kiss me I can’t breathe,” the lyrics continued.

It seems safe to say that Lindsay Lohan’s fans are impatiently waiting for her to drop “Xanax,” and they are looking forward to her brand new music as she continues to work in the studio.