Kim Zolciak Flaunts Major Cleavage & Toned Abs In Tiny Sports Bra At LAX Airport

The mother-of-six looked amazing at the airport.

On Monday, Kim Zolciak, 41, flaunted her incredible body at LAX airport in Los Angeles, reported The Daily Mail. The Don’t Be Tardy star looked confident and comfortable in a tiny black sports bra and matching joggers. The television personalities killer cleavage and super flat stomach was on full display. The mother-of-six paired the sexy look with sneakers and a few bracelets. Kim styled her long blonde hair in loose waves.

The former Real Housewives Of Atlanta star was accompanied by her husband, Kroy Biermann. The former football player kept it casual in a white long-sleeved T-shirts, grey sweats, a white baseball hat, and tennis shoes.

The publication noted that the couple had been celebrating Kroy’s 34th birthday in Las Vegas.

On September 12, Kim uploaded a sweet post on Instagram for her husband’s special day. The numerous clips consisted of Kim and Kroy posing in stylish ensembles during their trip to Sin City.

“Happy Birthday to my obsession @kroybiermann I can’t believe you are 34…” wrote Kim in the caption. “You amaze all of us around you and you are so deeply loved by all of us! I hope today/tonight is AMAZING for you I’m so excited I get to spoil you! I love you @kroybiermann more than words could ever describe.”

As reported by The Inquisitr, Kim’s daughter, Brielle, also wished Kroy a happy birthday on social media. In the photo, Brielle has her arm around her stepfather.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY PAPA! I’m so thankful for you, how you take care of our family and how you treat my mom…” read the caption.

Fans loved the sweet post.

“That’s lovely. Kroy is the real MVP,” wrote a fan.

“Omg, Cuties!!! Kroy you are an example to all men around the world,” added another.

The adorable photo has racked up more than 87,000 likes.

As fans are well-aware, Kroy has been a dedicated father to Brielle since he married her mother in 2011. In 2013, the couple spoke to E! News about his decision to adopt both Brielle and Kim’s other daughter, Ariana. During the interview, Kim noted that her daughters adored Kroy almost immediately. She explained that she usually did not allow her children to meet the men she was dating but her future-husband was an exception. She went on to say she was absolutely thrilled that her girls have a loving father figure in their lives.

To see more of Kim, be sure to follow her Instagram account.