‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Billy Sees Delia As He Struggles Against Himself

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, September 17 bring the moment of truth for Billy as Victoria urges him to fight his demons and come out of the darkness whole again.

In a special stand-alone episode, Billy (Jason Thompson) battles against himself as he realizes his personality split after Adam (Mark Grossman) returned to Genoa City, according to SheKnows Soaps. Billy worries that he doesn’t have the strength to overcome this problem. He has struggled ever since Adam ran over Delia, leaving both Billy and Delia’s mother, Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) devastated. Neither the grieving mother nor father has been the same since. Chloe hoped to keep Billy from creating a bigger problem, so she stashed him away. The Inquisitr reported that she brought Victoria (Amelia Heinle) to the boathouse to try to help him recover since Billy suffered a split personality. One part of Billy tried to run Adam down, but the other part did not remember anything about those actions.

Much of the episode takes place inside Billy’s head as he wrestles with things that have happened and things he has done. An older Delia visits Billy, and he is sad that he will never see her become a young woman. Recently Billy had to leave Lola (Sasha Calle) and Kyle’s (Michael Mealor) wedding out of grief over missing those moments with his little girl.

Jack (Peter Bergman) confronts his brother. So many things have happened between these two, not the least of which is Billy’s affair with Jack’s wife, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford). Despite all the bad blood between them, Jack still loves Billy and Billy loves Jack. However, the Jack of Billy’s mind is not giving Billy any slack at all.

Jill (Jess Walton) shows up and talks to her son during the episode. She gives Billy some tough love, just like Jack. Both Jill and Jack have seen Billy hit rock bottom more than once, and they realize what he’s capable of doing. After Jill, Phyllis appears, and she challenges Billy to a game of cards. Since he’s always looking for a big score, Billy plays along and loses.

Billy stands to lose a lot if he cannot repair the two parts of his mind and reunite it into one self. He and Victoria are back together, and they may have a chance to go the distance even though the world is against them, it seems.

Finally, Adam shows up in Billy’s mind, and they fight this thing out within Billy once and for all. For years Delia’s death has festered inside both men, and Billy has it in his head that getting rid of Adam will fix everything, but of course, it can never be fixed or undone. In the end, Billy realizes he’s fighting himself.