Lil’ Kim Spills Out Of Silk Robe During New York Fashion Week

Rap icon Lil’ Kim has been making an impact on Instagram and her fans aren’t mad at all.

The “Lighters Up” hitmaker recently attended New York Fashion Week and performed at one of the fashion shows. In a post which consists of multiple photos, Kim is on stage performing. She appears to be wearing a silk orange robe and a black bra underneath. She has paired the look with black underwear and fishnet tights, showing off her cleavage and legs, looking super fierce. Kim is rocking long dark locks while parading around the runway. In the fourth a final photo, she has attached a shot of Saweetie performing, a fairly new rapper.

Kim is known for being a fashion icon, therefore, it came to no surprise when her photo racked up over 33,000 likes within a couple of hours.

“THE BEST TO EVER DO IT! #QueenBee,” one user wrote.

“U LOOK SO DAMN GORGEOUS,” another shared.

“Your makeup looked sooo bomb this day!” a third mentioned.

“Oh baby you look GOOD,” a fourth fan commented.

“You really shut this performance down and looked so good doing it,” a fifth follower declared.

She recently caught up with “Rain On Me” songstress Ashanti and posed with her in a photo, which The Inquisitr reported. Fans went into a meltdown when they saw the pair together, insisting they are the queen and princess.

Kim rose when fame when she was part of the hip-hop group Junior M.A.F.I.A. in the mid-’90s.

Loading...

Her debut album, Hard Core, was released in 1996 and is considered a classic. Later this year, the record is getting re-issued on a limited edition pink vinyl, per Vinyl Me Please.

Since then, she has released three more studio albums which have all entered the top 10 on the U.S Billboard 200 album chart — The Notorious K.I.M., La Bella Mafia, and The Naked Truth. Her last album was released in 2005 and has kept fans waiting ever since.

Earlier this year, she announced she has a new album, 9, being released. She originally stated it would be released in May, however, that plan didn’t come to fruition. She revealed the album artwork which sees her flaunting her body in a Louis Vuitton black hat and a detailed sparkly garment with huge shoulder pads, which The Inquisitr noted.

On Spotify, Kim currently has over 3.9 million monthly listeners, proving to still be a successful act over 20 years into her career.

To keep up with Lil’ Kim, follow her Instagram account, which boasts over 2.6 million followers.