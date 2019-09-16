Roseanne Barr Discusses Plans For Her Comeback As She Takes On Hollywood’s ‘Double Standard’

Roseanne Barr is ready for a comeback.

The comedian and actress has been in Hollywood exile since her now-infamous tweet blasting former Obama official Valerie Jarrett was decried as racist, but is now back on tour for her standup comedy and hoping to return to the small screen as well. Barr opened up about her comeback plans in an interview with DailyMailTV, saying that she’s ready to return but still irked over what she sees as a double standard in the entertainment industry.

Barr is teaming up with the equally controversial comedian Andrew Dice Clay for the Mr. and Mrs. America Tour that starts later this week. Barr told the outlet that Clay had to convince her to get back in front of a crowd, saying that audiences still wanted to hear what she had to say. Barr admitted there was a bit of anxiety because she didn’t know what to expect from fans, but was happy to be joining Clay and looking forward to the stage that kick-started her career.

Barr, who said that her infamous comment about Valerie Jarrett was the result of tweeting while on Ambien, claims she has been “[Ambien] sober” for the 18 months since ABC abruptly fired her from the Roseanne revival, The Conners.

Barr was once a presidential candidate for the left-wing Peace and Freedom Party and has famously turned into one of the most vocal supporters of Donald Trump in the entertainment industry. In her interview with DailyMailTV, Roseanne seemed amused when shown tweets from the president blasting the “double standard” of Hollywood where Barr was fired for her tweet but stars like Debra Messing face no consequences for their attacks from the left. As The Inquisitr reported, Messing stirred controversy when she called for the attendees at a Trump fundraiser in Hollywood to be named publicly, leading to accusations of “McCarthyism” from Donald Trump.

Barr noted that Debra Messing has not exactly been on her side, with the Will & Grace star publicly congratulating ABC for firing her. Barr seems to have no love lost for actress Sara Gilbert, who played her on-screen daughter in both iterations of the Roseanne saga. Barr said she believes Gilbert’s tweet admonishing her statement as “abhorrent” really got the show canceled, and the comedian said she doesn’t see herself talking to Gilbert ever again.

It’s not clear if Roseanne Barr will end up back on television again, but her stand-up comeback starts on September 19 with a show in New York.