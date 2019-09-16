Jessie James Decker Stuns In Tight Red Tank Top Alongside Hunky Husband Eric Decker

Jessie James Decker is making another splash on social media.

As those who follow the singer on Instagram know, Decker regularly shares NSFW photos on the platform as well as photos of her husband, Eric Decker. The mother of two also loves to share photos of her two adorable kiddos, making it for a wide range of posts on the platform. The bombshell has amassed an impressive following on Instagram of over 3.1 million and that figure continues to rise by the day.

In the most recent image that was shared for her legion of fans, Decker sits on a set of stairs with her hubby. It appears as they may be shooting some sort of commercial or doing a promotion for something as there’s a camera visible in the corner of the image. Jessie looks stunning in a tight-fitting red tank top that shows off her sculpted arms. On the bottom, the stunner rocks a pair of yoga pants and Birkenstock slides while wearing her long, blond locks pulled back in a high ponytail.

The mother of two is also donning a face full of beautiful makeup, including eyeliner, mascara, blush, and lipstick. Right next to her sits her hunky hubby, Eric Decker, who also dons a workout-chic look in a solid gray T-shirt and a pair of black basketball shorts. He sports his signature scruff on his face and completes his look with a pair of white sneakers and a backward black hat.

The post has only been live on Jessie’s page for a short time, but it’s earning her a ton of attention already with over 19,000 likes in addition to 190-plus comments. While many followers commented on the post to let the couple know that they look amazing, countless others expressed their thoughts in emoji. A few others asked the pair if their reality show would be coming back to the air.

“Is your show returning?! You guys are so funny,” one follower asked.

“You look just like your mama in this picture!” one more wrote with a red heart emoji.

“Love both of them they sooo amazing together,” another social media user wrote.

As previously mentioned, this famous duo is no stranger to showing off their amazing figures in a wide range of NSFW outfits, including swimwear. Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the good-looking couple almost broke the internet while Jessie donned a tiny yellow bikini and Eric a pair of short blue swim trunks. That post racked up over 218,000 likes as well as 700-plus comments.