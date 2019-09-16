Sharna Burgess Talks About ‘DWTS’ Departure Ahead Of Season 28 Premiere, Admits She’d Be Open To Returning

Season 28 of Dancing with the Stars debuts on Monday night, but fan-favorite professional dancer Sharna Burgess will not be a part of the cast this time. Burgess was shockingly let go just ahead of the DWTS cast reveal, but she is opening up about that development and sharing some insight regarding how willing she’d be to return at some point.

As The Inquisitr shared after the Season 28 Dancing with the Stars cast reveal, Sharna took to her social media to confirm that she would not be returning this fall as a pro. The reasons behind the show’s decision have never really been pinpointed, but Burgess told ET Online that there are no hard feelings.

Burgess insists that she won’t be shading DWTS, and she says she holds no animosity toward them. She added that she is sad, but that she thinks it would be terrible if she weren’t sad about not being involved this fall.

Dancing with the Stars fans might even be seeing Sharna in the audience this fall. Burgess said she was trying to get back to Los Angeles in time for Monday’s premiere, but that her schedule might not allow it. Her most recent partner, winner Bobby Bones, will be involved in the DWTS premiere, and she said she’d love to join him.

If Sharna doesn’t pop up during Monday’s premiere, she insists that she’ll be there for Week 2. Not only that, but it seems she’d be open to doing more as Season 28 progresses.

“If it lines up for me and I can, I would love to go do a little performance for them or choreograph an opening number. I’m down to do all the things.”

As sad as Sharna is, she insists that she won’t allow herself to wallow in her sadness. She says Dancing with the Stars has given her a life she cannot imagine having had otherwise, and it sounds as if she’ll miss virtually everything about the show experience.

What is Burgess tackling now that she’s not committed to Dancing with the Stars? For starters, Sharna teased that she might be landing a gig with some sort of drama television series. Unfortunately, she wouldn’t share specifics quite yet.

Burgess and her fellow ousted pro dancer Artem Chigvintsev have done some choreography for So You Think You Can Dance, and she recently worked on a couple of musicals. It looks like she’s also working on building a YouTube channel, and she’ll surely have additional projects to share soon.

Sharna Burgess will surely be missed this fall on Dancing with the Stars. Luckily, it sounds as if she’s not necessarily gone for good, and DWTS fans will be anxious to see if the show can manage to bring her back at some point down the road.