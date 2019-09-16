Cuban Bombshell Aylen Alvarez Explores The Amazon In The Tiniest Bikini Imaginable

Aylen Alvarez is heating up the jungle.

The Cuban fitness model and Instagram sensation has been sharing pictures of her trip to the Amazon rainforest this week, including one on Sunday where she rocked a skimpy bikini while exploring a river in a wooden canoe. The Instagram picture was a huge hit with her fans, garnering supportive comments from followers across the globe and in all languages, too.

“Love this. Totally beautiful,” one person commented.

“That’s That Queen pose there!!! Beautiful pic!!!!” another added.

Aylen Alvarez certainly seems to be enjoying her trip to the Amazon. She has been posting all kinds of pictures and videos from her adventures, which include exploring the wild and getting to hold a sloth. As The Inquisitr noted, she’s spent much of the time rocking some revealing bikinis to help fans stay more interested in the trip.

The Cuban fitness model drew some viral interest from her 3.5 million followers, a number that puts her among the upper echelon of Instagram models. Aylen has been building her presence on Instagram for several years, working hard to make a name for herself on a platform crowded with models all vying for attention.

She’s also gotten some attention outside of Instagram, including features from both Playboy and Maxim, which declared that the Cuban beauty was one of the hottest women the world has to offer.

“Not only does this brunette beauty have the most incredible curves on the planet (with the exception of Russian stunner Anastasiya Kvitko, perhaps), but she’s also the best motivation we’ve had to make good on our New Year’s fitness resolution yet,” the report noted of the fitness star.

Aylen Alvarez seem to have parlayed all the attention into a lucrative career. She frequently shares sponsored posts, wearing some of the biggest names in fashion and swimwear. While it’s not clear exactly how much this could make her, models with her following are able to make some significant scratch for just a single post. Industry experts say that Instagram model can generally make about $1,000 for every 100,000 followers they have, meaning Aylen can net close to $40,000 — for every sponsored post she shares. There are other fringe benefits as well, including her recent trip to the Amazon that appears to have been funded by the resorts she repped during the trip.

Those who want to see more from Aylen Alvarez including all of her adventures in the Amazon can check out her Instagram page.