Bella Hadid Flaunts Sexy Legs In Minidress & It’s Driving Fans Wild

The model looked stunning on the runway.

Bella Hadid flaunted her incredible assets on the Burberry catwalk during London Fashion Week. The model posted a clip from the runway on her Instagram account. In the video, the 22-year-old strutted her stuff in a unique, white shirt dress with a satin bodice. The minidress was sewn at the hem to an oversized black jacket. Bella’s long, lean legs were on full display. The model’s shoulder-length blonde hair was styled in a middle part, making the look all that more fierce. She opted for subtle makeup that enhanced her gorgeous features.

In the caption, Bella shared her gratitude for Burberry, including Riccardo Tisci, the company’s Chief Creative Officer.

Fans were quick to compliment the beauty.

“YOU SLAYED MY LIFE. I LOVE YOU OMF,” wrote a passionate follower, adding a crying emoji and a fire emoji to the comment.

“THE MOST BEAUTIFUL IN THE WORLD,” added another.

“You look so stunning,” commented a fan.

“YOU LOOK SO BEAUTIFUL BELLA,” praised a different person.

“YOU LOOK PERFECT MY BURBERRY QUEEN,” chimed in a fifth Instagram user.

The clip has been viewed more than 110,000 times.

According to Yahoo News, Bella was accompanied by her sister, Gigi Hadid, on the catwalk. Other models on the runway included Agyness Deyn, Irina Shayk, and a newly blond Kendall Jenner. The publication noted that the Burberry show, held at the Troubadour White City Theatre in West London, was highly anticipated and numerous celebrities, such as Lily Aldridge and FKA Twigs, were seen sitting in the front row.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Bella doesn’t seem to have an issue with showing off her unbelievable figure on social media. On September 12, the stunner uploaded two sexy snaps on Instagram. The model seductively posed in the back seat of a car, wearing an unzipped vest with nothing underneath.

“You hear me?” wrote Bella in the caption.

The model’s famous friends seemed to love the provocative post.

“Wow,” wrote Hailey Baldwin.

“Yes,” commented Selma Blair, adding a kiss emoji.

Fans also were floored by the sexy snaps.

“God she is absolute goals,” stated a commenter.

“She is everything,” responded another.

The post currently has over 660,000 likes.

In order to look as good as she does, Bella sticks to a strict diet and exercise regimen, noted Harper’s Bazaar. The beauty reportedly does high intensity workouts each day and tries to eat as healthy as possible. The publication reported that she enjoys boxing as a form of cardio and does plenty of ab exercises.

