Game Of Thrones Season 8 Already Has 10 Emmy Awards In The Bag

In spite of the severe internet backlash against the closing season of HBO’s hit fantasy series, Game of Thrones, the show has already secured no less than 10 Emmy Awards at the recent Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremony held at the Los Angeles Microsoft Theater this weekend, CNet reported.

The Inquisitr reported earlier this year that the series made history when the 2019 Emmy nominations were announced, with Game of Thrones Season 8 totaling 32 nominations, 10 of which are now in the bag. The recent ceremony focuses primarily on production value and is something of a warm-up to the main event. The list of Emmys awarded to the Game of Thrones final season is as follows:

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama series

Outstanding Special Visual Effects

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes

Outstanding Makeup for a Single-Camera Series

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited Series or Movie

Outstanding Main Title Design

Outstanding Music Composition for a Series

Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series

The main Emmy Awards are due to take place on September 22 at the same location and both Emilia Clark (Daenerys Targaryen) and Kit Harrington (Jon Snow) are nominated for Best Actress in a Drama Series and Best Actor in a Drama Series, respectively.

Peter Dinklage accepts the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series award for 'Game of Thrones' during the 70th #Emmy Awards. (????: Getty) pic.twitter.com/M1WscL26Pi — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) September 18, 2018

The news will no doubt come as a shock to the many fans who were left bitterly disappointed — to put it mildly — about how stretched the story line felt in the finale of this popular fantasy show, which was wrapped up in six episodes during the final season. With the Change.org petition for HBO to remake Season 8 now standing at over 1.7 million signatures and counting, the Emmy-gobbling performance of Game Thrones may be a bitter pill to swallow for many.

That said, complaints about the production value of the series were never really up for question. With many HBO shows due to appear in the Emmys this year, the entertainment giant secured a massive 137 nominations in total.

After having invested so many hours in the previous seven seasons, Game of Thrones fans were hoping for the best prior to Season 8’s arrival, despite director Alan Taylor admitting in an interview with Variety that the season’s story line was “straining plausibility.”