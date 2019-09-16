Kendall Jenner Shuts Down Instagram With New Blonde Hair: ‘Hi’

Kendall Jenner’s latest social media activity is bound to get fans talking. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is arguably best-known for being the only one of her famous sisters to steer clear away from the hair dye – even sister Kourtney Kardashian has rocked light locks in the past. The 23-year-old comes with her raven-colored hair as a part of her identity, although it looks like the supermodel has switched things up.

Earlier today, Kendall took to her Instagram stories. The video didn’t showcase the model’s world-famous and Amazonian frame – rather, Kendall appeared shot close up and in selfie mode, with the footage only showing her head. There was a lot to look at, though. Kendall’s signature dark locks were nowhere to be seen, with the model instead rocking a fresh new look. Kendall hadn’t gone peroxide blonde, but the light locks were all there. The star appeared with much lighter and dyed hair worn down with a center parting, with her dark roots visible. Contrasting dark brows added extra effect, with Kendall’s facial features overall appearing beautiful via discreet makeup.

Kendall accompanied her story with a simple greeting.

“Hi,” she wrote.

Of course, beady-eyed fans will have noticed that Kendall has already basically shut down the platform with her blonde locks while walking the runway for luxury fashion label Burberry. The update racked up over 33,000 likes in the space of an hour.

As to the Kardashian-Jenners overall, the blonde look appears particularly loved by sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian, plus Kendall’s younger sibling Kylie Jenner. Kim has famously rocked icy-blonde and wet-effect light-haired looks, although the KKW Beauty founder has mostly been seen with her dark locks of late. It’s a different story with Khloe, though. The Good American founder seems to have made her blonde tresses her identity, with the old dark-haired look a thing of the past for the mother of one.

As to Kylie, well, it’s every color under the sun for the makeup mogul. Earlier years saw Kylie go hot pink, although she has braved icy-blue since becoming a mother to Stormi.

Kendall might make a headline for her hair, but it’s now reached the point where just about anything this superstar does will front a media outlet. Kendall made The Inquisitr‘s headlines recently for a super-sexy Versace dress with a handkerchief print.

Given that Kendall’s light locks are likely for her Burberry appearance, though, the model may not be keeping them. Fans wishing to see more of Kendall should follow her Instagram.