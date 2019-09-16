Dog The Bounty Hunter Duane Chapman Rushed To Hospital With Chest Pains

Just a few months after the death of Beth Chapman, Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman was rushed to the hospital with chest pains.

The medical emergency occurred over the weekend, according to TMZ, when the reality star felt pains in his chest. At the time of the incident, he was at his home and had to be taken to a nearby hospital in Colorado.

Doctors are still running test to determine the cause of Dog’s chest pains. They have not ruled out the possibility that it might have been a heart attack, but they need clarity in order to move forward with his treatment. In fact, the outlet even asserts that Dog may need corrective surgery.

Earlier this year, The Inquisitr reported that Dog made mention of his own personal health struggle. In the wake of Beth’s passing, he had lost an incredible amount of weight in a short period of time. He stated that he was having a hard time eating because he had a lack of appetite.

“I’ve lost 17 pounds in about two weeks. I need to bulk up again. But I can’t eat. Two bites, I’m full,” Dog said during an interview. “So I gotta force-feed myself like I force-fed her,” he added.

Fans know that Beth’s death was incredibly hard on Dog. Beth died after a brave battle with cancer, and her spouse is finding it difficult to move on with his life. In fact, Dog broke down at her memorial service. He was also in tears during a recent appearance on Fox & Friends.

Dog and Beth played a fierce duo on Dog the Bounty Hunter, as well as Dog’s Most Wanted which is currently on air. The couple had a loving marriage and the reality show depicted their relationship as a strong one.

Besides Beth’s death, Dog has also had to deal with other stressors in his life. The criminal hunter was nearly conned out of $430,000 in a sophisticated check scam, but luckily did not lose any money.

The Inquisitr also reported that Dog’s store was broken into in early August. Burglars took a lot of Dog the Bounty Hunter merchandise as well as some of Beth’s personal belongings. After the burglary, Dog vowed that he would personally track down the criminals responsible for the heist.

It appears as if the bounty hunter needs to make his health his priority now. For the sake of his family, he needs to take care of himself.

Catch Dog’s latest fugitive-hunting exploits on Dog’s Most Wanted, which airs on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. Eastern Time on WGN America.