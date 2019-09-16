Britney Spears Rocks Extremely Short Black Dress For Date Night With Sam Asghari

Britney Spears wowed her Instagram followers with her sexy date-night look.

Britney Spears took the little black dress to a whole new extreme for a recent night out with Sam Asghari. Her outfit was so short that it looked like she was trying to avoid revealing too much, using her hands to hold her skirt down.

On Monday, Britney shared an Instagram snapshot of the sexy look that she sported for her date with Sam. In the photo, the 37-year-old mother of two is rocking a black minidress with short sleeves. Her outfit has a pretty conservative neckline that is keeping her cleavage completely covered up. However, the skirt of her dress barely skims the very top of her thighs. Britney has her right hand plastered to the right side of her body, right below her hip. Her fingers are slightly curled into the fabric of her dress, making it appear as though she’s trying to keep it from riding up.

Britney Spears completed her look with a pair of peep-toe heels in leopard print, and she kept her accessories simple, rocking nothing more than a pair of aviator sunglasses and a thin black bracelet on her right wrist. She wore her long brunette locks down in soft waves and parted her hair to the side, giving it a slightly wind-swept look.

Sam Asghari color-coordinated his look with that of his date by wearing mostly black, but his outfit was a bit more casual than Britney’s. The 25-year-old personal trainer sported a pair of black skinny jeans and a black sports coat, with the sleeves being rolled up over a white T-shirt. He kept his head warm with a black beanie, and he completed his look with a pair of gray, black, and white sneakers with bright red laces.

Britney and Sam’s photo was taken beside a river in front of a gorgeous sunset. Britney didn’t reveal the location of the shot, but it was likely taken near her home in Westlake Village, California. The “Make Me” singer made sure to let her Instagram followers know that she had a “great evening” with Sam.

However, Spears’s Instagram followers were more obsessed with her look than how her date went.

” I love the new LOOK,” wrote one fan. “So different and yet you look so young!”

“MY JAW DROPPED SHE LOOKS SO GOOD,” another remarked.

While Britney Spears’ fans love it when the singer uses Instagram to show off her sexy outfits and revealing bikinis, some of her other posts can leave them scratching their heads. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently uploaded an Instagram video that gave her fans a glimpse inside a different date with Sam. The couple was obviously enjoying a day out at a park, but Britney’s video recording skills had her Instagram followers asking her what exactly it was that they were supposed to be watching.

She might not be great behind the lens, but Britney Spears is definitely a pro when it comes to wowing her fans with what she does in front of a camera.