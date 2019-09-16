‘World’s Hottest Weather Girl’ Yanet Garcia Forced To Share Thong Bikini Photo Due To Hackers

“World’s Hottest Weather Girl” Yanet Garcia was forced to share a photo of herself showing off her booty in a skimpy black thong bikini due to her Instagram account recently being hacked.

The Mexican TV personality had her social media account hacked on Monday morning, and the hackers altered images of her to make them appear completely naked, and then posted them on her account.

One such image was a photo of Yanet taking a selfie as she stood in the mirror and popped her backside out to flaunt her curves in a tiny thong bikini. The photo put Yanet’s flawless figure on full display, showing off not only her hips, but her toned arms, tiny waist, ample bust, and lean legs as well.

The altered image portrayed Yanet’s image without any bikini bottoms on, but after regaining access to her account she proved that the picture was a fake by posting the real snapshot to her Instagram story.

Yanet had her long, dark hair pulled up into a tight bun in the photo and wore a pair of blue tinted sunglasses. In the caption of the snap she wrote “Esta es la foto REAL,” which translates to “This photo is real, it was not manipulated.”

According to The Sun, Yanet used to work as a model before getting a job on the Spanish television series, Hoy, where she does the weather and more.

She’s become a fan favorite with her skimpy little outfits and sexy style. Yanet has also become a social media sensation as she’s gained a following of over 11 million on Instagram.

She previously dated video gamer Doug Censor Martin, who famously broke up with her to concentrate on playing his favorite video game, Call of Duty.

“I don’t have time for a girlfriend,” he reportedly said after the split.

After the breakup, Yanet revealed that she was “heartbroken” over the end of the relationship, and then thanked her loyal fans for their love and support during the difficult time via her Twitter account.

Loading...

Meanwhile, The Inquisitr previously reported that after regaining control of her account from the hackers, Yanet posted multiple updates, including photos and videos of her from a recent event, where she rocked a gold tube top and skintight skirt. She also posted pictures of herself snuggling up to her boyfriend, author Lewis Howes.

It seems that Yanet Garcia handled the hack with class, and even went the extra mile to prove that her bikini photo was just that, a photo of her wearing a bikini, and not the naked image the hackers manufactured.