Paulina Porizkova Breaks Silence After Ric Ocasek’s Death With Touching Message For Fans

The supermodel thanked fans for their support one day after the death of The Cars frontman.

Paulina Porizkova is thanking fans for their support as she mourns the loss of her former husband Ric Ocasek.

The Cars frontman was found unresponsive by the supermodel in the New York townhome they shared on Sunday, as previously shared by The Inquisitr. Ocasek, who shared two sons with Porizkova, was pronounced dead of natural causes at age 75.

On Monday, Porizkova shared a photo of a makeshift memorial of flowers, candles, and toy cars – a clear nod to Ocasek’s iconic new wave band – that were left by fans outside of the Manhattan home she once shared with the rocker. In the caption to the photo, the 54-year old modeling legend issued a simple thank you to fans.

The post received thousands of likes and comments from her followers, as well as supportive messages from some of the 1980s supermodel’s famous friends in the acting and modeling world.

“Sweet sweet Paulina, I am so deeply sorry for your loss. Am sending you so much love, support, and strength,” write fellow model Helena Christensen.

Model Bebe Buell recalled Ocasek’s excitement over first meeting Paulina on the set of The Cars 1984 music video for the song “Drive.”

“Oh Paulina…I’m so sorry for your enormous loss of your beloved Ric… father to Oliver and Jonathan and his love for you is so vast,” Buell wrote. “I was there during the time when he met you and I’ll never forget how excited he was when he told me all about you and the Drive video.”

And actress Gena Lee Nolin wrote that her heart is broken for Porizkova and the sons she shared with Ocasek.

“My heart is with you and the boys! Healing love sent to you all!” she wrote.

Porizkova was at the height of her modeling career when she married Ocasek in 1989 in a ceremony on the Caribbean island of St. Barts. The couple appeared to be a rarity among model-rock star unions as their marriage approached the 30-year mark.

But last year, fans were shocked when Porizkova announced her separation from Ocasek just two weeks after they appeared happily together at The Cars Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction in Cleveland. In a touching Instagram post, Porizkova revealed the two had been “peacefully separated” for nearly a year, but that they were still a loving family.

“The love we have for one another is so wide and deep it’s practically tangible, and that sort of love can never disappear,” she added.

Porizkova and Ocasek were not yet divorced when he died.