‘RHOC’ Star Emily Simpson Admits She Struggles With The Way Husband Shane Speaks To Her

Emily Simpson and her husband Shane had a heart-to-heart during 'RHOC' season 14 but it didn't go well.

Emily Simpson suggested she and her husband, Shane Simpson, go to counseling on a recent episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County but unfortunately, Shane wasn’t receptive.

In a clip from the show shared by Bravo TV, Emily was seen opening up to her husband about the way he makes her feel and the way he speaks to her as he attempted to fight back and accused her of staging a “bashing session” against him.

“I feel very upset and resentful towards you and I know you feel upset and resentful towards me,” Emily said.

But according to Shane, he believes he and Emily wouldn’t benefit from therapy and told her she communicates her feelings to him “quite well.”

“I have trouble with the way that you talk to me sometimes,” Emily continued in hopes of getting her husband to understand her better.

“Calm down,” Shane replied.

Continuing on, Emily, who joined the Real Housewives of Orange County last year for Season 13, said that when it comes to her husband’s communication with her, he speaks with sarcasm “all the time” and she doesn’t appreciate his condescending tone. She also doesn’t like that he’s made a habit of making her the butt of all of his jokes.

As The Inquisitr revealed last month, Emily and Shane have been facing rumors of a potential split for the past several weeks due to their many awkward encounters on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

While Emily and Shane went through hardships during filming on the 14th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Emily recently told TooFab that they ended the season in a much better place in their marriage. As she explained, watching the show actually helped her husband be more self-aware.

“To him, he’s like, ‘Well, I didn’t do anything wrong. I didn’t call you names. I didn’t yell at you.’ But I don’t think he grasped how dismissive or cold he could be until he was forced to watch himself,” Emily explained of her and Shane’s experiences with the show.

According to Emily, Shane has put in effort to change the way in which he’s spoken to her since filming on Season 14 wrapped and she gives him full credit for doing so.

To see more of Emily, Shane, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.