Sinead O’Connor Claims Prince ‘Beat Up Multiple Women’ In A Recent Interview

Irish singer Sinead O’Connor is back in the public eye and talking about working with the musician Prince and condemning his treatment of the women he worked with.

The Independent reported that O’Connor appeared on Good Morning Britain to talk about her rocky relationship with Prince around the time she recorded “Nothing Compares 2U.”

O’Connor, in speaking to Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid, shared that Prince purportedly tried to “beat her up,” but she ran from his house. Yet, she says other women who performed with him weren’t so lucky. She explains that Prince called and summoned her to his house. Without thinking it through, she went alone at night. The singer believes that Prince was angry that she recorded his song without being his protégé.

“He was wanting me to be a protégé of his and ordered that I don’t swear in my interviews. I told him where he could go and he went for me. He went upstairs and got a pillow and he had something hard in the pillow. I ran out of his house, hiding behind a tree.”

The Irish singer explains that Prince was into “some pretty dark drugs at the time,” and she’s not the only one that he allegedly accosted.

O’Connor recalls another incident where Prince was purportedly trying to punch her out on a highway in Malibu, but she ran and rang someone’s doorbell because that’s what her father told her to do if she was ever in danger.

Based on the controversial singer’s recollection, she was actually one of the lucky women in Prince’s life, as one of the women in his band ended up in the hospital after he reportedly assaulted her and broke her ribs. O’Connor believes that these women should come forward to tell their stories because it would help them heal.

The estate for Prince and his family has no comment about O’Connor’s allegations, but The Inquisitr reported that later this year, a memoir called The Beautiful Ones will be released three years after the singer’s death.

Prince worked on the book with The New Yorker writer Dan Piepenbring which is a personal account of how a young boy from Minneapolis became a music icon. The project was announced a month before Prince died of an overdose, and the publishers have confirmed that the singer was heavily involved in the writing of the book and actively participated in the “collaborative process.”