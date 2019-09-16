‘Playboy’ Model Kindly Myers’ Birthday Suit Photo Is Her Most Daring Yet

Kindly Myers is celebrating her birthday this week, and she decided to do something extra special for her fans and share a photo on Instagram in which she posed in her birthday suit.

In the snap, the blond beauty was nude as she stood against a white wall. She held her arms up over her breasts to keep the snap safe for Instagram. While no nipple could be seen, much of the stunner’s breasts were on full display. The snap showed most of Kindly’s upper torso, with the photo cutting off just a few inches below her bellow button. The shot showed off her hourglass figure and smooth skin.

Kindly’s makeup was flawless and she wore a pink color on her lips. Her long blond hair was in a braid tossed over one shoulder. She accessorized the minimalist look with a belly button piercing and a single dainty necklace.

In the post’s caption, she said it was her birthday week and it seemed fitting to share a snap of her in her birthday suit. She credited Studio 977 for their creative effort with the photo.

While many followers were quick to wish the model a happy birthday, others were drooling over the photo. One word that kept appearing in the comments was “sexy.” Many fans seemed at a loss for words and simply left fire emoji behind.

“Very beautiful and sexy baby,” wrote one fan.

“Happy birthday!!! We love you in your birthday suit,” another admirer wrote.

One fan told Kindly she had a “nice birthday suit,” while another fan told Kindly she looked “ridiculously gorgeous.”

“Its the outfit you look the best in!!” one follower wrote.

Kindly has a way of getting the attention of her 1.7 million followers. As The Inquisitr previously reported, she looked stunning in an incredibly short pair of Daisy Dukes and a sexy crop top.

The model knows what her fans like to see and regularly entertains them with photos that push the boundaries of Instagram’s limits. From wearing skimpy bikinis to barely-there lingerie, Kindly knows how to get attention.

Myers has appeared on the cover of Playboy magazine more than once, and she seems to be comfortable enough in her own skin. Her Instagram page is filled with photos in which she shows off her fabulous figure in an array of apparel — most of which show plenty of skin.

Fans wanting to see more of Kindly can follow her Instagram account.