Kendall Jenner Flaunts Long, Lean Legs In Minuscule Shorts On Instagram

The model looked amazing in her Stuart Weitzman ad.

Kendall Jenner showed off her incredible assets in one of her latest ads for the Stuart Weitzman Fall 2019 campaign. In the clip, posted on Kendall’s Instagram account, the model danced in a figure-hugging white tank top and a pair of barely-there black bike shorts. Her long, lean legs were on full-display. She also wore a leather baker boy cap and fingerless gloves. In the advertisement, Kendall also modeled burgundy, olive green, and white pairs of combat boots. The reality television star styled her hair in a messy low bun and wore minimal makeup to subtly enhance her gorgeous features. Later in the video, the 23-year-old also plays a game of tug of war with dancer Lil Buck. The song “Run It Up” by DDG played throughout the duration of the clip.

Fans flocked to the comments section to compliment the stunner.

“You look amazing!!” praised a follower.

“Ur so perfect,” added a fan.

“You da hottest,” said another, adding a heart emoji to the comment.

“You’re gorgeous,” commented a different person.

“Fantastic Kendall!” chimed in a fifth Instagram user.

The Instagram video has been viewed over 300,000 times.

Kendall doesn’t seem to be shy when flaunting her unbelievable body. As reported by The Inquisitr, the Keeping Up with the Kardashian star recently posed completely nude in a bathtub. The provocative photo was uploaded on her Instagram Stories on September 11. The model covered her chest with her knees. In the photo, Kendall wore glamorous makeup.

As a fan of the model are well-aware, Kendall works hard to make sure her body is runway ready. According to Elle Australian, the model stated that she sticks to a strict diet and drinks about 12 cups of tea a day.

In July, Kendall’s personal trainer, Gunnar Peterson, recently spoke to Harper’s Bazaar. During the interview, the trainer revealed how the Kendall + Kylie designer stays in such great shape. He noted that it is best to exercise regularly. He recommended during planks, squats, and lunges in order to obtain a toned body. He also explained that having a trainer can do wonders for beginners.

“If you’re brand new to fitness, hire a trainer,” said Gunnar. “You would never rent scuba tanks, strap yourself up and jump in the water. It wouldn’t be fun, and it wouldn’t be safe. It’s the same with fitness. Hire a trainer, even if it’s just for a couple of workouts.”

To see more of Kendall, be sure to watch Keeping Up with the Kardashians, airing Sundays on the E! network.