Wendy Williams’ Yellow Dress Shows So Much Cleavage You’ll Have To See It To Believe It

Wendy Williams’ latest look is outrageous, and she’s not holding back when it comes to flaunting her figure. Hollywood Life has the photos and reports that the talk show host headed to work in New York City on Monday morning rocking a bright yellow dress that barely covered her naked chest.

Wendy was photographed by the paparazzi as she headed to work on September 16, which was her first day back for a brand new season on The Wendy Williams Show. In the photos, the TV personality rocked a fluffy, flowing, ruffled yellow gown that blew back behind her as she strolled the streets of NYC.

Wendy’s strapless dress fell down low on her ample cleavage, exposing so much of her bare chest it’s a wonder that she didn’t pop right out of the ensemble in an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction moment.

Williams wore her long hair parted down the middle and styled in straight strands that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulders. She accessorized the wild look with a diamond chain around her neck, some matching bracelets on her wrist, a pair of dark sunglasses, and a black handbag that she slung over her arm.

Wendy also wore some white sneakers and a full face of makeup for the outing, which included darkened eyebrows, pink blush on her cheeks, and a nude lip.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Wendy’s wild yellow dress made headlines not long after it was announced that her talk show had been renewed for two more seasons, meaning fans can expect to see Williams on their TV sets until at least 2022.

Deadline reports that Wendy will embark on the new season without her estranged husband, Kevin Hunter, in the role of producer, as he was fired late into last season due to his impending divorce from Williams.

The couple split after Wendy decided to end the marriage following months of rumors about Kevin being unfaithful, and even fathering a love child with his mistress, which Williams later revealed were true.

“I want to tell Fox and all of our stations today how much their support and confidence means to me. They should know we will never stop working very hard to bring our dedicated Wendy Watchers and audience ‘co-hosts’ the freshest national daytime television! I heart you for watching!” Wendy Williams said this week after hearing the news that her talk show would be back for at least two more seasons.