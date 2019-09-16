Instagram Bombshell Neybron James Sparks Frenzy With Butt Close-Up Of Bikini That ‘Turns Into A Thong’

Neybron James has caused a social media frenzy. The model and Bang Energy face is known for rocking some of the riskiest swimwear around – then again, with curves and muscles that seem to see her fit perfectly into her bikinis, this Instagram face comes as a pro. Neybron’s recent Instagram post came complete with the beachwear that’s likely a contributor to her rising following, with a caption appearing to prove that this blonde comes with a sense of humor on par with her killer physique.

Neybron’s photo came straight from shores as the model appeared planted on sands. The camera had taken in a backdrop of ocean waters and others sunning themselves, but there was no denying what this image was aimed to showcase. The blonde’s super-peachy and muscular rear was taking center stage as a close-up finish showcased some swimwear, with fans seeing just how built this girl is. The star’s famous butt tattoos were also on show. As for the beach attire, it seemed to give plenty more reasons than just the figure-flaunting. Neybron had opted for a white two-piece boasting a leopard-print panel across the briefs. The bottoms appeared to form the basis for the star’s caption.

While Neybron referred to her look as a “bathing suit,” she did appear in a bikini. The model queried the “thong” nature of the briefs, appearing to state that regardless of the design, all of her swimwear winds up being a thong.

Fans have been going absolutely nuts.

“Big *ss plans,” one user wrote.

They got a reply from Neybron herself.

“Truee,” she replied.

Responses left to Instagram’s swimwear faces tend to be brief, but this star comes with a fanbase prepared to dedicate the time to lengthier responses.

“Gorgeous You’re so gorgeous Make this mind very curious Your eyes are deeply serious Blink of an eye seems like dangerous How can you look like marvelous This is ridiculous,” one user told the model.

“Why fight it. Just flaunt it because you got it,” was another comment.

Fans did seem keen to see James just be who she is – with the pressures of attaining perfection stronger than ever on social media, low self-esteem is now commonplace.

“Looking incredibly gorgeous as always. Keeping being yourself gorgeous,” one fan wrote.

Of course, the thong trend is one that is often seen on celebrities. The likes of Kendall Jenner and sister Kylie are fans. This summer saw The Inquisitr document the makeup mogul rocking one for her Instagram fans.

