Sarah Hyland Drives Instagram Wild With Tiny Red Bikini, Teases She Does ‘Weird Sh*t’ At The Beach

Modern Family star Sarah Hyland is mixing a sexy look with a comedic vibe in her latest Instagram post. The actress spent time at the beach with a friend, but she joked that things tend to get a little weird when she hits the sand.

Hyland shared the trio of photos via Instagram Monday morning. Sarah wore a tiny red bikini that left little to the imagination and fans could not miss her huge engagement ring from fiance Wells Adams.

Sarah wore her long, dark hair swept up into a high ponytail. She also had a visor on, along with a pair of sunglasses. The photos were taken by her friend Ciara Robinson, a fellow actress, as Hyland lounged on a beach towel with a book just behind her.

The 28-year-old New York native struck a rather awkward, silly pose in the first photo she shared. She looked far more relaxed and happy in the second photo as she smiled toward the camera and leaned forward with her hands between her legs. Hyland’s slender legs appeared to go on forever and the tiny bikini showcased Sarah’s petite curves.

The third photo showed Hyland laughing heartily at something and she seemed to be in motion and adjusting her position. The Modern Family star’s caption made it clear that she wasn’t taking herself too seriously during this beach outing.

“Don’t take me to the beach. I’ll do weird sh*t,” Hyland joked.

Sarah has nearly 7 million followers on Instagram and it seems they got a good laugh over this trio of snaps. Nearly 45,000 people liked the bikini post in just the first 30 minutes that the photos were on Hyland’s page and there were dozens of comments posted in that same timeframe.

Hyland’s relaxing jaunt to the beach came shortly after she hit the red carpet to promote her new movie The Wedding Year. Robinson shared a couple of photos on her Instagram page showing the two hugging one another during the evening out and Sarah looked stunning in a floor-length blue gown.

Loading...

Naturally, Wells was one of the thousands who quickly liked this new bikini post of Sarah’s, as is almost always the case on her Instagram snaps. The two got engaged not long ago during a romantic trip, and as The Inquisitr recently detailed, they have been packing on the PDA almost constantly when out-and-about as fans fawn over the gorgeous duo.

Sarah Hyland has had her fair share of health challenges over the course of the past few months, but she seems to be doing quite well now. The Modern Family star appears happy and fit in this new bikini Instagram post and her fans are thrilled to see her looking so fabulous.