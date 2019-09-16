Ryan Phillippe’s Ex-Girlfriend Elsie Hewitt Shows Off Jaw-Dropping Bikini Cleavage, Sparks Instagram Frenzy

Playboy Model Elsie Hewitt turned up the temperature on her Instagram page on Monday when she uploaded a series of photo of herself rocking a purple bikini. The 24-year-old bombshell is crouching in the first photo and the pose does a lot to show off a generous expanse of her cleavage. She also appears to be having the time of her life on a boat somewhere near Monaco, based on the geo-tag.

But it looks like the joy she’s expressing in the photos was shortlived. In the caption, Elsie revealed that shortly after she posed for these naps, she was sea-sick.

“Pre manicure, pre seasickness,” she wrote. “I don’t understand how anyone doesn’t get seasick? Like if u tell me u don’t get seasick, I just don’t believe u.”

The photo racked up over 30,000 likes within an hour of posting and received over 250 comments.

Hardly anyone took her up on talking about seasickness in those comments, however. Instead, they used the post as an opportunity to compliment Elsie’s beauty.

‘Gorgeous figure lady,” one fan commented before adding a kissing face and fire emoji.

“Beautiful thing,” another follower wrote.

One follower questioned whether Elsie was even born on this planet.

“Is she a human,” they asked.

Elsie is no stranger to posting seductive photos on her Instagram page. As The Inquisitr previously reported, in July she posted a photo of herself wearing a white bra and matching thong briefs.

She’s also no stranger to controversy. Her most public romantic relationship has been with actor Ryan Phillippe. But the media started covering them in earnest because of legal matters that arose after they split.

As People Magazine reports, Ryan sued Elsie in 2017 for claiming that he had physically assaulted her. She had previously filed a million-dollar lawsuit of her own related to the alleged assault.

In her filing, Elsie said that the Cruel Intentions star had punched, kicked and thrown her down a flight of stairs. This all reportedly went down in July of 2017.

Ryan has denied that the incident occurred and has accused the young model of attempted extortion.

The Blast reports that in February of this year, Ryan tried to fight Elsie’s attempt ti subpoena police records related to an incident between the actor and his former fiancee, Paulina Slagter.

Ryan’s legal team argued that this type of character evidence was inadmissible.

As The Blast notes, the actor has said that he treated Elsie Hewitt with only kindness and respect during their brief relationship.