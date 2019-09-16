Jessica Simpson’s Busty Birthday Tribute To Husband Eric Johnson Slammed Online

Jessica Simpson took to her Instagram account over the weekend to share a stunning new photo of herself and her husband, Eric Johnson. In the photo, the singer is seen flashing some massive cleavage in a tiny black dress with a very low cut.

Simpson’s ample cleavage is on full display in the ensemble, as well as her tiny waist. She had her long, blonde hair parted to the side and styled in loose waves that fell all around her shoulders. Jess also rocked a full face of makeup for the snap, sporting darkened eyebrows, long lashes, dramatic eyeliner, pink blush on her cheeks, and a light pink color on her lips.

Meanwhile, Eric wore a pair of gray and blue shorts and a distressed blue t-shirt while donning a pair of dark sunglasses with a smile on his face.

In the caption of the photo, Jessica gushed over her husband in honor of his 40th birthday. In the sweet message she revealed that she prays to find him in every lifetime so that they re-create the beautiful life they have together now.

Of course, Simpson’s fans took to the comment section to tell the singer how great she looks and reveal that they found her caption beautiful. They also wished Eric a happy birthday. However, others were not so nice.

Some went in on Jessica for her reference to reincarnation, telling her that if that is what she believes, she’s wrong.

“Does she not believe in God?! There is only one life here on Earth,” one comment read.

“Hate to break it to you we only have one life so cherish this one,” another social media user stated.

Others slammed Eric’s choice in clothing, telling Jessica to find him a new wardrobe.

“Buy him a new shirt,” one fashion critic wrote.

However, the majority of the harsh comments came at the expense of Eric’s age, as many of Jessica’s followers wrote that he looked much older than 40.

“He looks at least 50,” one comment said.

“40 and boy looks 50,” another follower wrote.

“Wait your dad is 40?” joked another social media user.

“He look a lot older than 40 but ok…” yet another comment stated.

“He looks 60,” another fan claimed.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jessica is no stranger to harsh criticism, especially on social media. Earlier this month she clapped back at one Instagram user who told her she was exposing too much cleavage.

“I think it’s flattering that you think my nipple is that high up!” Jessica Simpson wrote back to the critic, as her comment was liked over 1,500 times by her fans who loved her statement.