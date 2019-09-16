Bikini Queen Devin Brugman Puts On Busty Display In Skimpy Bikini As She Drinks From A Coconut

Devin Brugman is currently enjoying herself in breathtaking Bali, which offers her plenty of opportunity to show off her jaw-dropping bikini body with her eager Instagram fans. That is precisely what she did late on Sunday when she took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling video in which she struts her assets in front of the camera, to the delight of her fans.

The clip shows Brugman on a beach as she drinks from a coconut while hanging out at the The Ungasan, a luxurious resort located in the famous Indonesian island, as the geotag she included with her post indicates. The Bikini Queen is rocking a deep blue two-piece bathing suit that consists of an underwire top with thin straps that go over her shoulders and a low-cut neckline that plunges into her chest, putting her busty physique front and center. The bra also boasts a cut detail right on the cleavage, teasing even more skin.

Brugman teamed her top with a pair of matching bottoms whose thick straps sit slightly higher on her sides and lower at the front, contrasting her full, wide hips with her slender midsection. According to the tag and caption she paired with her photo, the bikini she is wearing is from Monday Swimwear, a brand she launched in 2014 alongside her friend and business partner Natasha Oakley.

Brugman used her post to share with her fans that her brand will launch its new collection in two weeks’ time. As of the time of this writing, the post‚ which Brugman shared with her 1.3 million Instagram followers — had garnered been viewed more than 115,000 times, garnering upwards of 21,500 likes. The same time frame also brought in over 210 comments from her fans, proving that the video was a hit. Users of the social media app flocked to the comments section to praise Brugman’s beauty and to share their admiration for her.

“She is having a gorgeous coconut moment,” one user wrote, trailing the comment with a series of emoji depicting clapping hands, a laughing crying face and a cocktail.

“You are goals,” another fan chimed in.

“She is beauty, she is grace,” a third fan raved, adding a red heart emoji after the words.

As The Inquisitr previously noted, Brugman is enjoying gorgeous Bali with Oakley, both of whom have been sharing snippets from their trip with their millions of Instagram fans. As the report pointed out, Oakley recently posted a snapshot in which both models and businesswomen rock white bikinis on the beach.