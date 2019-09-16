‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Monday: Victor’s Death Leaves His Family Reeling

Nick exiles Adam in the wake of their father's death.

The Young and the Restless recap for Monday, September 16 brings the shocking news of Victor’s untimely death. Plus, Victoria talks to Billy while Sharon and Jack encounter each other outside of Genoa City.

At the Ranch, Victor’s (Eric Braeden) body is gone, and Abby (Melissa Ordway), Nick (Joshua Morrow), Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), and Summer (Hunter King) are devastated. Adam (Mark Grossman) wondered how their dad could be dead, and Nick accused Adam of getting precisely what he wanted. The two argued until Nikki finally cried about their family loving each other and left the room. Nick told Adam that Adam was Victor’s biggest disappointment in life. Adam cried, but Nick didn’t buy it. Then, Nick threatened to figure out who caused Victor’s death and destroy that person.

Later, at Adam’s penthouse, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) waited for him. Adam stunned Phyllis by revealing that Victor died. After she realized Adam wasn’t joking, she wondered if he caused it with the medication switch. Adam explained that his goal with the switch was to weaken Victor so that he could take over Newman Enterprises and dismantle it in front of his father’s face. Phyllis called Summer to check on her, and then she left Adam alone.

Back at the Ranch, Nick and Summer hugged. Victoria (Amelia Heinle) was still missing. Nick let both Noah (Robert Adamson) and Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) tell them the news about Victor. Nate (Sean Dominic) told the family he tried everything he could to save Victor, and they invited him to stay and eat with them. Nick supported Nikki as they walked out of the room where Victor died.

Meanwhile, at the boathouse, Victoria worked to help Billy (Jason Thompson). He woke up and didn’t remember talking to Victoria earlier. Victoria promised to stay with Billy until they figure out what was going on with him. Billy told Victoria he felt that Chloe’s (Elizabeth Hendrickson) story about how he tried to run over Adam is wrong. However, then he flashed back to driving the car, and Billy panicked. He got out of bed, but later Victoria helped him get back into the bed, and Billy cried as the scenes played out in his mind. Tomorrow’s episode is entirely devoted to Billy’s struggle, The Inquisitr previously reported.

Finally, at the Arizona spa, Jack (Peter Bergman) ran into Sharon (Sharon Case). They discussed why they needed a break, and instead of going on their planned activities, they canceled and talked to each other. In the end, Sharon and Jack toasted to the fate that brought them together accidentally.