Boris Johnson Labelled ‘Infantile’ & ‘Trumpian’ After Comparing Brexit To Hulk Breaking From Chains

Hulk smash.

The U.K.’s Prime Minister, Boris Johnson has been labelled “Trumpian” and “infantile” by a senior European Union official after he compared the United Kingdom’s break from the EU as being akin to Marvel Comics’ The Incredible Hulk breaking free from his chains. The Business Insider reported that in the time leading up to his meeting with the European Commission president, Jean-Claude Juncker, the U.K. Prime Minister said that it was time the United Kingdom break free of the European-imposed “manacles” finishing with “the madder Hulk gets, the stronger Hulk gets”.

In statements that appears to be inspired by the intimidation tactics of the typical five-year-old Marvel fan, chief coordinator of the European Union, Guy Verhofstadt, rightly questioned whether the EU is supposed to be unnerved or the British public impressed.

MSN also picked up on the story and reporting that Johnson’s childish comic book references have saw him being accused of not taking the Brexit negotiations seriously. Johnson has stated his intention to complete the removal of the U.K. from the EU by the end of October this year — regardless of whether a deal is cut with the EU or not — and in spite of a law being passed by his fellow members of Parliament that require the Prime Minister to make a third delay to the separation. The law clearly stated that the delay must happen if no deal is reached by the middle of next month.

Even to Trumpian standards the Hulk comparison is infantile. Is the EU supposed to be scared by this? The British public impressed? Is this Boris Johnson whistling in the dark? https://t.co/g6FwEQCTMG — Guy Verhofstadt (@guyverhofstadt) September 15, 2019

One source published on MSN pointed out that it is real lives being dealt with, and not some kind of hero story.

“It all makes it look like it’s a bit of a joke. We are talking about something extremely serious. The consequences of no deal will be extremely serious and it looks like this is being treated as a game in which you are the hero sort of story rather than [dealing] with real lives.”

Naturally, Johnson found himself smashed by Hulk references on Twitter.

Boris Johnson forgets that the Hulk only fights for the good of the whole. Mad and strong can also be dense and destructive. The Hulk works best when he is in unison with a team, and is a disaster when he is alone. Plus…he’s always got Dr. Banner with science and reason. pic.twitter.com/jN8BDzgpWl — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) September 15, 2019

Brexit and Boris Johnson's claim of 'huge progress'. By Patrick Blower pic.twitter.com/KEyj9P9xSZ — Xavi Ruiz ???????? (@xruiztru) September 16, 2019

Johnson is due to attend negotiations in Luxembourg today though Juncker doesn’t have high hopes for a deal to be struck any time soon. In one interview with a radio station in Germany, Juncker stated that.

“It would be terrible chaos. And we would need years to put things back in order. Anyone who loves his country, and I assume that there are still patriots in Britain, would not want to wish his country such a fate.

It’s been a rough month for the U.K. Prime Minister, who was also recently accused of sexist insults, per The Inquisitr.