‘Ex’ Teen Mom Jenelle Evans Attempts To Promote Cosmetics Brand, Instagram Rips Her Apart

Jenelle Evans is putting in some hard work to promote her newly-launched JE Cosmetics brand. The former Teen Mom 2 star officially launched the beauty-centric range at New York Fashion Week, although posing for photocalls does not a successful business make. Jenelle took to JE Cosmetics’ Instagram earlier today for a photo that featured the company’s founder, although it looks like the fan response has been ripping her apart.

The photo of Jenelle smiling for the camera with her own product applied to her brows appears to have launched immense backlash, with fans seeming to think that Jenelle isn’t the best brand ambassador. The post was less than three hours old before slamming comments found themselves upvoted to be the top-ranking ones.

One fan appeared to speak for the masses.

“Eyebrows are uneven. Whoever does her makeup needs to be fired.”

A popular comment proved more brief.

“Fail.”

More elaborate responses seemed to be honing in on the star’s brows, though.

“They aren’t even close to the same size,” one fan wrote.

One fan pointed out the novel nature of the brand in their comment.

“This is the first look at how the product works and this is making it look like a flop!”

As to the most upvoted comments, these are seemed to center around fans feeling that Jenelle’s brows were uneven, with fans appearing stumped at how a brand selling brow kits can be fronted by a woman who apparently doesn’t have the world’s most perfect brows.

Fortunately for Jenelle, responses weren’t exclusively slamming, with more supportive fans leaving kind words. That said, it looks like Jenelle hasn’t had it easy on social media of late. The star’s recent appearance at New York Fashion Week brought out pregnancy-centric comments, per The Inquisitr, with the report also documenting fans leaving harsh weight-related remarks as they tried to debate whether the mother of three was expecting or heavier than usual.

Jenelle is not the only MTV face who has taken her love of beauty into a business. Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is CEO of Pothead haircare brand. The blonde’s business has been around for longer than Jenelle’s, with fans appearing to love what’s on offer. How successful JE Cosmetics will prove has yet to be seen, but it looks like the brand has gotten off to a rocky start.

Jenelle left Teen Mom 2 earlier this year following a high-profile incident that saw husband David Eason accused of shooting and killing the family dog. Fans wishing to see more of Jenelle should follow her Instagram.