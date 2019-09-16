Venezuelan Bombshell Michelle Lewin Sends Instagram Into A Frenzy With Sexy Booty-Shaking Video

Venezuelan fitness model Michelle Lewin spent this past weekend in Las Vegas and based on her latest Instagram post, she was ready for some fun. On Sunday, Lewin shared a video via her social media page and this one has been driving her followers wild.

This new Instagram video showed Lewin in her Las Vegas hotel room wearing a tiny black workout bra and low-riding black workout pants. Michelle was wearing long, blonde hair extensions and she had her hair hanging in loose waves over her shoulders.

The short video clip showed Lewin standing near the window of her hotel room rocking out to some Latin music. She did a bit of twerking and plenty of hip-shaking, even mimicking a few spanks before she started laughing.

Not only was Lewin’s curvy booty garnering plenty of attention in this fun-yet-sexy clip, but her insane abs were on full display as well. The sports bra revealed a fair amount of Michelle’s cleavage too and the Venezuelan bombshell teased that this was how she was waking up in Las Vegas.

A few days ago, Lewin shared via Instagram that she was in Las Vegas for the Mr. Olympia bodybuilding competition. Michelle was there to share her one0one and M Elle fashion designs and she encouraged everybody attending to stop by and say hello.

That earlier video, filmed by the fitness model’s husband Jimmy, showed Michelle wearing short denim shorts and a pink tank top. Jimmy couldn’t help but focus on his wife’s derriere as he filmed her walking and she soon turned to smile and pose for the camera.

This short clip was a big hit with Lewin’s fans, as it was viewed nearly 780,000 times over the weekend. However, her new Instagram post quickly eclipsed that.

Lewin has an impressive following of 13.4 million fans on Instagram. This booty-shaking video clip already has more than 1.2 million views and 2,000 comments. It looks like Michelle’s fans loved the combination of sexy dance moves and some laughs while acting a bit silly.

As The Inquisitr shared recently after another popular video hit Lewin’s Instagram page, Michelle’s fans go crazy over nearly everything she posts. They love when Michelle opens up about her own struggles to maintain her fitness and they crack up over the fun and light-hearted moments she shares with her husband Jimmy.

Michelle Lewin’s trip to Las Vegas may have come to an end, but her Instagram followers know that it probably won’t take long for another saucy video to hit her social media page. The Venezuelan fitness model’s insanely fit figure drives her fans wild and people simply cannot get enough of her confident, inspirational posts.