Kim Kardashian Slays In Sequined Mini Skirt & Top With Plunging Neckline On Night Out

Kim Kardashian West looked sensational as she rocked a glamorous look in her latest Instagram update.

The photo appeared to be taken while the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was stepping out for a night on the town. Kim looked as though she had just gotten out of a car as a fine mist was falling. The weather might have been a bit gloomy but the celebrity looked stunning in the outfit she was wearing.

The ensemble Kim wore consisted of a sequined silver mini skirt with black trim that barely covered her assets. The skirt showed off the beauty’s toned legs, which might have been glowing from an application of her body makeup. The skirt hugged the star’s world-famous booty and accentuated her slender waist. Kim paired the skirt with a black blouse that featured plunging neckline that showed of her voluptuous chest. She wore a pair of heeled PVC flip-flops on her feet. The beauty’s face was fully made up with her signature dark brows, smokey eyes, contoured cheeks and nude lips. The beauty wore her hair pulled back in a tight bun. She carried her phone in her hand as she looked at something off in the distance.

The reality star credited the celebrity photographer known only as Cain for the snap.

Fans of the star loved the look and were quick to tell her so. The post racked up more than 200,000 likes within 30 minutes of going live.

Many fans seemed to be in love with Kim’s skirt.

“That skirt!!” one fan said.

“This glam, this outfit, This hair,” wrote one admirer.

One admirer told Kim she looked like a “doll,” while another one told her she looked like a “real-life angel.”

“That look is dangerous,” another fan said.

While the mother of four has had a busy summer, it seems she still finds time to get out every once in a while. She has been promoting a new collection from her makeup line, KKW Beauty, as well as her shapewear, Skims, which launched earlier in the summer.

Kim might be busy, but fans can always look forward to the celebrity showing off her enviable figure while she promotes her shapewear. As The Inquisitr recently reported, Kim likes to wear figure-hugging ensembles that accentuate every curve on her body. In fact, the more daring, the better.

Fans wanting to keep up with Kim can follow her Instagram account.