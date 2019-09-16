Christina Aguilera Wows In Laced-Up Leather Gloves & Wet Slicked Back Hair At London Fashion Week

Christina Aguilera is currently in London, U.K. for London Fashion Week and has been serving some major looks.

The “Ain’t No Other Man” hitmaker attended JW Anderson’s fashion show today and proved that wearing all black isn’t always so boring or bland, per The Daily Mail.

Aguilera opted for wet slicked back hair while owning big round sunglasses. She paired the black trousers with a sleeveless blazer which is tied up around her waist. To add that extra finishing touch, she styled herself with black lace-up leather gloves and nail varnish while applying a fierce red lip.

The photos on The Daily Mail see the “Not Myself Tonight” songstress posing with her hands on her hip, looking very confident.

The look proved to be very popular with her fans who took to social media to express what they thought.

“Her face,” one user wrote on Twitter, attaching multiple eye-heart emoji.

“Wow what a sexy beauty,” another shared.

“If this isn’t big di*k energy, idk what is,” a third mentioned.

Earlier today, The Inquisitr reported Aguilera’s look from last night. The “Fall In Line” entertainer performed her greatest hits for Gareth Pugh for Virgin Voyages and made sure every eye was on her. She rocked a low-cut red ensemble with fishnet tights and latex boots.

However, she posed on the carpet completely covered up in a red metallic coat which she paired with black chunky heels.

Christina has had a busy year this year. In May, she kicked off her first-ever Las Vegas residency, “The Xperience,” at the Zappos Theater and completed the first leg. The show will continue on September 20.

Xtina at London Fashion Week pic.twitter.com/amhKlNpwG5 — AguileraUpdate (@AguileraUpdate) September 16, 2019

On Instagram today, she revealed she will be extending her residency with more shows next year.

“Fighters! Start off the #NewYear right with me in Vegas the week of New years 2020 and Feb and March!” she announced.

In November, she will perform on her “The X Tour” across the U.K. and Ireland, which is also scheduled to visit Mexico in December.

On Spotify, she currently has over 13.9 million monthly listeners, proving that she is still a popular act today. Her single, “Say Something,” is currently her most popular at the moment on the app.

To date, Aguilera has released eight studio albums — Christina Aguilera, Mi Reflejo, My Kind of Christmas, Stripped, Back to Basics, Bionic, Lotus, and Liberation. At the Grammy Awards, she has been nominated 20 times and taken home five trophies.

To stay up to date with Christina’s busy career, follow her Instagram account.