Kourtney Kardashian Parties With Khloe’s Ex French Montana After Dating Rumors Swirl

Kourtney Kardashian is sparking dating rumors with French Montana yet again. The reality star was seen over the weekend partying with the rapper, who also happens to be her sister, Khloe Kardashian’s, former boyfriend.

According to Radar Online, Kourtney and French arrived together at Genghis Cohen in Los Angeles as they celebrated the birthday of their mutual friend, Steph Shepherd. The duo have reportedly remained friends since French and Khloe called it quits, but now rumors are flying that they could be more than just pals.

After leaving the party they headed to Hyde Clyde to keep the fun times going, and stayed out until after 2 a.m. Of course, this isn’t the first time that Kourtney and French have been seen out together.

Last year The Inquisitr reported that the duo were seen together at Diddy’s 49th birthday party in West Hollywood, where onlookers claimed that the couple were getting flirty.

“Kourtney and French were on each other. She was twerking on him, he had his hand on her waist and a** and was whispering in her ear all night,” one source who was at the party at Ysabel stated.

However, the insider claimed that Khloe and French’s fun was broken up when Khloe caught the pair getting a bit too cozy together and allegedly freaked out.

“Khloe went in, telling Kourtney she was out of line, disrespectful, and desperate. Khloe was beyond hurt. She felt utterly betrayed and was ashamed of Kourt and couldn’t stop screaming,” a source told Radar.

However, the incident seemingly didn’t stop Kourtney from hanging out with French again. The pair were photographed on Friday night as they spent time together.

Kourtney wore a skintight white corset top that flaunted her ample cleavage and tiny waist, and added a pair of distressed jeans with some snakeskin heels. She wore her long, dark hair down and styled straight and rocked a full face of makeup as well.

Meanwhile, French wore a pair of tan skinny jeans and a shiny green long-sleeved button-up shirt. He wore a large chain and pendant around his neck and sported some white sneakers for the outing.

Recently, the rapper opened up about his relationship with Khloe Kardashian, revealing that he feels lucky to still be friends with her after their split.

“Me and Khloe are always going to be friends. I feel like we had a real dope relationship―there was no bad blood, nobody did something to somebody that we couldn’t come back from,” he stated.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Kourtney’s life by following the mother-of-three on her social media accounts.