Ellie Goulding’s Revealing Outfits Leave Little To The Imagination & Fans Can’t Handle It

Ellie looked amazing in her revealing outfits.

Ellie Goulding isn’t shy when it comes to showing off her incredible assets. The singer shared a series of sexy snaps on Instagram for her 14.3 million followers to enjoy. In the first two images, Ellie flaunted her amazing body in a black, figure-hugging, strapless Vivienne Westwood dress. Her long, lean legs and ample cleavage were on full display. She paired the sultry look with a statement necklace, matching earrings, numerous rings, and strappy black heels. Ellie styled her long blonde hair in a middle part and opted for subtle makeup that enhanced her gorgeous features. The final photo shows Ellie on stage with a microphone in hand. She showed off her toned abs in a minuscule crop top and wore a pair of skin-tight leather pants.

Fans flocked to the comments section to compliment the “Love Me Like You Do” singer.

“Beautiful!!!! Wonderful!!!!!” praised a follower.

“You are a QUEEN! Looking good girl, like always,” added another.

“You’re the most beautiful woman in the whole universe,” commented a fan.

“So beautiful Ellie!” chimed in a fourth Instagram user, adding a heart-eye emoji to the comment.

The sultry snaps have racked up more than 50,000 likes.

Ellie seems to have a habit of showing off her unbelievable body on social media. As reported by The Inquisitr, the philanthropist uploaded a provocative post while on her honeymoon with husband, Caspar Jopling. In the photo, the singer wore a barely-wore Burberry bikini, that left little to the imagination.

Again, fans seemed to love the revealing look.

“You’re SO PERFECT,” complimented a commenter.

“Wow you are absolutely gorgeous,” said a different follower.

Ellie works hard to achieve her enviable figure. According to Women’s Health the singer shared her intense exercise routine on Instagram. In the clip, Ellie, wearing a black sports bra and short, worked out her abs by doing crunches on an exercise ball. She also strengthened her thighs and perky derriere by squatting with dumbbells.

On her Instagram Stories, Ellie posted an image of herself and her trainer, Shane McGuigan, sparring in the boxing ring.

“@shanemcguigan putting up with me when he trains world-class fighters is the ultimate patience,” she wrote.

The publication noted that Ellie had previously stated that she enjoys going to Barry’s Bootcamp, but often times just heads over to her local gym.

“I like it when the treadmill’s on dynamic and I do sprints. I also prefer using my own body as weight…” she explained.

To see more of Ellie, be sure to follow her Instagram account.