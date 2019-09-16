American ‘Playboy’ Model Tiffany Toth Sizzles In Booty-Baring Drawstring Shorts

Tiffany Toth didn’t stick around to watch football on Sunday night. Instead, she set off to the lake to enjoy the last few days of summer, as she told her Instagram fans. Last night, the American Playboy model took to the popular social media platform to share a snapshot of herself enjoying the lake in a pair of tiny shorts that leaves little to the imagination.

In the photo, Toth is seen with her legs dipped in the water in Lake Havasu, Arizona, as the geotag she included with her post indicated. The Playboy Playmate is rocking a pair of cream-colored drawstring mini shorts that feature a crochet-like texture that gives the garment a romantic detail. The shorts tie at the front and cut short on her frame, leaving quite a bit of her backside exposed. According to the tag she included with her post, the shorts she is wearing are courtesy of And Bagus. Toth teamed her shorts with an athletic T-shirt by Nike, as suggested by the logo on its sleeve.

The model is thighs-deep in the lake as she holds a can of White Claw, an alcoholic seltzer water beverage, a brand she also tagged on her post, suggesting she is promoting the drink.

The model completed her lake look with a casual hat to protect her eyes from the sun. Her blonde hair is styled down under the hat as her golden waves cascade onto her back. In addition, the model is wearing a face full of makeup, which consists of a generous layer of black mascara and eyeliner, while a more neutral hue gives her lips just a touch of color.

Those who follow her will know that Toth is a lake person. As The Inquisitr previously noted, Toth recently shared a photo of herself on the beach as she rocked a red swimsuit. In the caption, the model noted that she — and her hair — prefers lake-life over the beach-life.

The post, which Toth shared with her 1.3 million Instagram followers, garnered almost 15,000 likes in under a day of being posted. The same time period also brought in more than 270 comments, proving to be pretty popular among her fans. Users of the social media app took to the comments section to praise her beauty and to engage with her caption.

“Go Dolphins! [hands raised emoji] [smiley emoji] Beautiful like always… watch out for sharks,” one user added, trailing the comments with a string of smileys.

“Great pic Tiffany hope your weekend was fun & relaxing,” another fan chimed in.