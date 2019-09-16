Kristina Levina Drops Jaws In White Thong Bikini And Yankees Baseball Cap

German bombshell Kristina Levina gave her fans a treat Monday morning when she uploaded a photo of herself rocking a white thong bikini and a New York Yankees baseball cap. The photo was taken from behind, giving fans an ample view of her pert posterior.

The hashtags in the caption indicate that it’s a throwback photo, but her adoring Instagram followers didn’t seem to mind.

“BABE your body,” wrote one fan.

“So fit,” another wrote.

“Superb Girl, you’re awesome,” a third fan wrote before adding a string of red-heart emojis to their comment.

“Amazing and sexy,” a fourth commented.

Although she didn’t indicate that she’d read the comments, Kristina is likely used to getting this type of attention on Instagram. She regularly posts jaw-dropping images on her page that keep her fans coming back for more.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the model previously posted a photo of herself wearing some alluring lingerie from Victoria’s Secret. The nude bra and panty set accentuates her toned curves and the photo is made all the more impactful thanks to her seductive pose.

She got similar feedback from her enamored fanbase in the comments section.

“If beauty were time, you’d be eternity,” read one particularly poetic comment from a fan.

“I need you every day and night for I couldn’t live without you in my life, for you are my everything,” another overly infatuated commenter chimed in.

While most of her photos look effortless, in an interview with Hypes And Likes she revealed that it’s by design. It turns out that it takes some work to create an Instagram page that looks so sensual yet laid back.

During the chat, she revealed that work on her Instagram can take up her entire day but she did admit that sometimes, she only spends a half hour on it.

She also disclosed that she didn’t really have a plan for a page when she first started but that her “style” blossomed over time. That style now means the aforementioned “naturalness” — “not too much makeup” — and an “atmosphere” that reflects who she is as a person.

The stunning blonde shared some tips for influencers who want to replicate her success on Instagram.

“Always stay true to yourself,” she said. “Even if there are 12 votes against you – you can’t please everyone. That’s why you should try to please yourself.”

Based on the comments that she gets on her Instagram posts, it definitely seems that the strategy is working for her.