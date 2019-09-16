Vanessa Hudgens Looks Like A Goth Goddess In Dangerously Short Skirt

Vanessa Hudgens is ready for Halloween, and she’s making no secret about it. On her Instagram account, she’s been posting Halloween content and revealing she’s already got some decorations up. She is even going dark with her look.

The Daily Mail reports that the former High School Musical star was recently seen out and about in Los Angeles, and she carried over her witchy vibe by sporting a sexy black ensemble that flaunted her curves and showed off her love for a dark and edgy look.

In the photos obtained by the outlet, Vanessa wore a skimpy little black crop top that she left unbuttoned at the top to show off a peek at her ample cleavage. The actress paired the shirt with a high-waisted pleated skirt that was dangerously short and flaunted her lean legs, flat tummy, and toned abs. She also added a cream-colored blazer over top and some black boots to complete the look.

Hudgens accessorized the outfit with multiple silver chains and pendants around her neck as well as some dangling cross earrings. She added a pair of black cat-eye sunglasses and a black leather bag, as well as some black matte polish on her nails to add flair to the ensemble.

Vanessa wore her long, dark hair parted down the middle and pulled back into a bun behind her head, leaving pieces down to frame her face. She also sported a dark makeup look, rocking darkened eyebrows, dramatic eyeliner, a pale shimmer on her face, pink blush on her cheeks, and a dark berry color on her lips.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Vanessa recently wore another dark look s she rocked a black Vampirella T-shirt, knee-high boots, and fishnet stockings when she and her gal pal headed to Hollywood Horror Nights to get in a few scares before Halloween.

According to People Magazine, Hudgens often hosts Halloween parties with themes and has drawn inspiration from FX’s American Horror Story in the past, hosting both a Coven/New Orleans themed bash and a Freak Show party.

“I did New Orleans voodoo [last year] and was watching the Coven season obviously,” Hudgens said back in 2016. “[I] went to New Orleans with my little sister [Stella Hudgens] and we literally wore all black. Any time we would come into a store they’d say, ‘Oh the witches have arrived!'” Vanessa stated.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Vanessa Hudgens’ stunning photos as she gears up for Halloween on Instagram.