‘The Young And The Restless’ Comings And Goings: Fen Baldwin Resurfaces

The Young and the Restless comings and goings for the week of September 16 through 20 brings a possible return of Lauren and Michael’s son, Fenmore Baldwin. For months now, Fen has been on tour, but all that could change.

According to a CBS Soaps in Depth report, there are hints that Zach Tinker brings Fen back to Genoa City soon. The Daytime Emmy-nominated actor recently took to social media to let worried viewers know that Fen is still on tour.

“No one should worry about me. Fen is still touring! We’ll see when he comes back,” Tinker tweeted.

A recent Instagram post from Michael Baldwin actor Christian LeBlanc got viewers hopes up about a return for Fen. The actor said he loved his TV son in the post, and Tinker replied, expressing the same sentiment about his TV dad.

The Inquisitr previously reported Y&R spoilers that revealed later this week, Michael accuses Adam (Mark Grossman) of something, which could have something to do with switching Victor’s (Eric Braeden) pills. However, it might also be about Fen. Recently, Adam blackmailed the new District Attorney by showing him pictures proving that Fenmore is involved in drugs again. Michael sent Lauren (Tracey Bregman) off to find Fen and get him clean, and the Genoa City power couple vowed to bring down Adam when Lauren returns. It is possible that while Fen is mentioned in upcoming storylines, Tinker and the character will remain off-screen for a while longer.

Jill (Jess Walton) also returns to the screen this week, and she worries about her son, Billy (Jason Thompson). Plus, she teams up with Devon (Bryton James) to protect Katherine Chancellor’s legacy.

Meanwhile, in Y&R goings, Anna Grace Barlow exited as Zoe Hardisty, according to Soap Opera Digest. Theo (Tyler Johnson) brought Zoe to Genoa City in order to blow up Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Lola’s (Sasha Calle) relationship. Back in New York, Kyle and Theo partied with an underage Zoe, and she nearly died. Later, Kyle paid off Zoe’s dad, and everything was fine. The biggest issue is that Kyle never told Lola the whole truth about the situation.

While it appears as if Theo’s scheme to hurt Kyle’s relationship failed, Zoe certainly managed to wreak havoc on Genoa City and the grand opening party for The Grand Phoenix Hotel. She slipped drugs into the event’s signature cocktail, Grand Sangria, and it caused crazy kisses, medical mayhem, and some pretty bad publicity. However, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) tricked Zoe into confessing, and Phyllis used her knowledge as leverage to get back in as a partner in the hotel. Now, Zoe is in jail, and Barlow exited Y&R.