Kylie Jenner’s New Video Of Daughter Stormi Sends Instagram Into Meltdown

Kylie Jenner sent fans into meltdown mode after sharing an adorable new video of her 1-year-old daughter Stormi with the world. The 22-year-old Keeping up with the Kardashians star gave fans a peek inside her life as a mom in a clip recently posted to her Instagram account via Instagram Stories, where the little girl sweetly told her mom how much she loves her.

As reported by Cosmopolitan, Kylie headed to the social media site as she spent some time with her baby girl – her only child with boyfriend Travis Scott – as they enjoyed some bonding time.

The Instagram Stories clip began with little Stormi sweetly shouting “Love you!” in her high pitched voice, to which Kylie then replied to her little girl as she sounded pretty excited, “Love you!,” while pulling her closer and planting a big kiss on her daughter’s cheek.

Stormi – who celebrated her first birthday in February – flashed her big smile to the camera as her mom shot the adorable moment in selfie mode, while she also showed off her natural curly hair.

Making things even more adorable, the mother/daughter duo were twinning with one another as they shared their love for one another, matching their clothes by rocking all-black ensembles as they played together.

Many fans shared their thoughts on the adorable clip on Instagram.

Several showed off their love after seeing little Stormi shouting “Love you!” by sharing a number of emojis with hearts for eyes. Another said, “They are #SoCute!!!!” while another comment read, “Happy baby with involved happy parents. Never change Kylie.”

“They look so happy,” a third person commented of the twosome. “This kid is not only BEYOND CUTE but she’s GORGEOUS!!!!!!” another wrote.

Jenner previously opened up about who she thinks Stormi is most like during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show alongside her mom Kris Jenner earlier this month.

“She is the perfect mixture of both of us. She’s definitely like a little rager,” Kylie told Ellen during the interview. “She loves music.”

Kris then added that the 1-year-old is also just like her mom at that age.

“She is like a little Kylie. It’s really wild. It’s like sometimes she looks at you and you think, I have to remind myself that’s my granddaughter, not Kylie,” Jenner said. “You know for two seconds, like it catches you off-guard.”

The new video of Stormi that had fans gushing all over social media came shortly after Jenner had fans talking once again after revealing her seriously bizarre worst fear during her appearance on the daytime talk show.

As The Inquisitr reported at the time, during the Burning Questions segment of the show, Kylie confessed that one of her strangest fears is actually dusty cups.