Kim Kardashian Exposes Chest In Outrageous Latex Micro Dress, Gets Called ‘Nicki Minaj On Halloween’

Kim Kardashian can always rely on her sister for a few jabs. Then again, given that the KKW Beauty founder called her sister Kourtney “the least exciting to look at” on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the 38-year-old had a little payback coming. Last night’s episode of the family’s hit E! show brought out some pretty eye-popping fashion, although Daily Mail‘s headline covering the episode appeared more focused on the result of Kim trying on her 2019 Met Gala after-party dress.

As the newspaper reports, a scene showed Kim squeezing herself into the blue Thierry Mugler micro dress she wore after wearing a gold-colored number from the designer on the Met Gala’s red carpet. The electric-shaded dress had dangerous cutouts, with Kim’s ample cleavage making quite the display, alongside the dress’ curve-hugging nature leading to some major figure-flaunting. With latex materials and dangling silver glitter that matched a Cleopatra-style wig, Kim’s look was out to turn heads in every way possible.

Kim had FaceTimed sister Kourtney with a discussion about the dress.

“I was thinking about wearing this to your 40th birthday party. What? Is it too dressy?” she asked.

Kourtney’s reply seemed to make a jab with a reference to a rapper known for her ultra-provocative wardrobe.

“Are you coming as Nicki Minaj?”

While Kim replied that the look was “Cher,” Kourtney wasn’t convinced, per her reply.

“I would say it’s October 31st.”

Kim was then seen feeling hurt as a result of the comment.

“I’ve been planning my Met look since last year, and she was so rude in front of the whole Mugler team… it’s all super-embarrassing,” she said.

Kim’s wardrobe has always come with an eye-popping streak. The mother of four may have toned down her overall image since the 2000s, but the feminine-embracing and brazen attitude hasn’t gone anywhere. Kim’s red carpet look at the Met Gala showed a little less skin than the blue latex ensemble she wore after it, but not by much. Likewise reminding fans that this reality star’s curves are the best in the business have been her sexy swimwear displays this summer. Recent photos posted to Kim’s Instagram showed her beach-ready body as she enjoyed a break in the Bahamas, with the star opting for skintight and metallic swimwear.

Then again, Kim has shown some more covered-up looks this year. Her visit to the White House this summer came with a stylish pantsuit that kept the flesh-flashing to a minimum, with only a little cleavage on show, per The Inquisitr.

